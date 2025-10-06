The BRICS’ New System Could Reshape Global Finance

Faced with a global financial system dominated by Washington, the BRICS are accelerating the implementation of an alternative payment network: BRICS Pay. This project, supported by a bloc expanded to ten countries, aims to reduce dependence on SWIFT and US sanctions. More than a simple technical initiative, it is a strategic bet to reshape the global monetary order and assert financial sovereignty in a world that has become multipolar.
