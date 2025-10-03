The Bitcoin 2140 Forum Will be Held in Dubai in mid-October

Bitcoin 2140 Forum will be held in Dubai with the support of bepay money and Giakaa Capital;

The event will feature over 60 speakers and 50 bitcoin projects;

Agenda includes bitcoin adoption, energy efficient mining and institutional infrastructure;

bepay money unveils super app with features for payments, DeFi and tokenized assets.

The Bitcoin 2140 Forum, organized by global payments platform bepay money and venture capital firm Giakaa Capital, will kick off at Dubai Knowledge Park on October 15, 2025. The main theme of the event is Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future, according to a release for Incrypted.

The forum features more than 60 speakers, 50 projects, 200 experts and institutional investors representing over $10 billion in bitcoin.

The forum is entirely dedicated to the first cryptocurrency and is positioned as the premier platform to discuss its sustainability and institutional adoption.

bepay money is a next-generation infrastructure that combines fiat, stablecoins and tokenized assets in a single application. The platform enables commission-free cross-border payments, access to DeFi yields and complies with compliance standards in the UAE, US, India and EU.

The main features of the platform are:

instant transfers between fiat, stablecoins and cryptocurrency;

a non-custodial wallet with access to payments and investment products;

tools for merchants: accepting payments via QR/NFC, analytics, CRM and storefront;

on/off-ramps and work with tokenized assets (gold, real estate);

embedded KYC/AML and cybersecurity threat monitoring.

According to the platform’s CEO Nawal Kishore, Dubai was the ideal platform to showcase the capabilities of bepay money and implement institutional bitcoin solutions.

The event program includes the following:

Bitcoin network scaling, Lightning Network and side chains

green mining solutions

pitch sessions for startups with instant funding opportunities via bepay money

live demonstrations of infrastructure solutions for companies

roundtable discussions with miners and family offices

discussion of the regulatory agenda

investor and project meetings within the Deal Flow Accelerator

The event will bring together bitcoin miners and developers, institutional investors, startups, experts, regulators and opinion leaders.

Giakaa Capital is a venture capital firm investing in digital public infrastructure at the intersection of blockchain and AI. As part of the forum, Giakaa acts as an organizer, facilitating the bringing together of capital, developers and entrepreneurs.

More than 1,000 participants have already registered for the event. You can do so on the official website of the event.