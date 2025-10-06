The Altcoins That Attracted the Most Users in the Last Week Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List

The networks where users made the most transactions in the cryptocurrency market in the last week have been revealed.

According to on-chain active user data, BNB Chain ranked first with 17.5 million users, followed by NEAR Protocol and Solana.

While user numbers across most chains declined, opBNB and PancakeSwap saw notable increases. In particular, opBNB’s 26% increase in weekly active users demonstrated growing interest in layer two (L2) solutions.

Here are the 15 most active networks and platforms in the last 7 days:

BNB Chain (BNB) – 17.5 million users (+11.6%) NEAR Protocol (NEAR) – 15.9 million users (-1.5%) Solana (SOL) – 10.2 million users (-22.5%) opBNB – 6.9 million users (+26.0%) Tron (TRX) – 6.5 million users (+4.7%) Base – 5.0 million users (-19.9%) Aptos (APT) – 3.9 million users (+7.3%) Bitcoin (BTC) – 3.1 million users (+11.4%) Jito (JTO) – 2.9 million users (+2.4%) Polygon (POL) – 2.6 million users (+7.6%) Ethereum (ETH) – 2.6 million users (-3.0%) Raydium (RAY) – 2.6 million users (-21.2%) Uniswap (UNI) – 2.4 million users (-20.8%) World Mobile Chain (WMTX) – 2.3 million users (+4.3%) PancakeSwap (CAKE) – 1.8 million users (+15.8%) Looking at the overall picture, the BNB ecosystem (BNB Chain and opBNB) dominated the week with a total of over 24 million users. On the other hand, double-digit declines were noted in popular networks like Solana, Base, and Uniswap.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!