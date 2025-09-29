ExchangeDEX+
AI investments surged 62% to $110 billion in 2024 while startup funding overall declined 12%. AI managed to hoover up 26% of all global VC funding. Clean energy, biotechnology, and materials science are all competing for scraps.AI investments surged 62% to $110 billion in 2024 while startup funding overall declined 12%. AI managed to hoover up 26% of all global VC funding. Clean energy, biotechnology, and materials science are all competing for scraps.

The AI Gold Rush is Burying Humanity's Other Brilliant Innovations

Di: Hackernoon
2025/09/29 12:44
Look, I get it. Artificial intelligence is impressive. It can write poetry, generate art, and apparently convince venture capitalists to throw money at anything with "neural network" in the pitch deck.

But here's what's driving me absolutely insane: we've become so obsessed with teaching machines to think that we've seemingly forgotten humans are capable of solving problems in other ways too.

The numbers don't lie, and they're frankly ridiculous. AI investments surged 62% to $110 billion in 2024 while startup funding overall declined 12%. Let that sink in for a moment.

While the entire startup ecosystem contracted, AI managed to hoover up 26% of all global VC funding. That's not investment diversification—that's a collective mania.

Generative AI alone reached approximately $45 billion in global venture capital funding in 2024, nearly doubling from $24 billion the previous year. Meanwhile, what happened to all those other sectors that could actually save our planet and improve human lives in tangible ways?

The Forgotten Heroes of Innovation

Remember clean energy? You know, that thing that could literally prevent civilizational collapse due to climate change? Well, apparently investors have mixed feelings about it.

Cleantech funding weakened in 2024, even as we're watching unprecedented climate disasters unfold globally. Solar efficiency improvements, revolutionary battery technologies, breakthrough fusion research—all taking a backseat to the latest chatbot.

And it's not just clean energy getting the short end of the funding stick. Biotechnology companies developing treatments for rare diseases, agricultural innovations that could feed growing populations, materials science breakthroughs that could revolutionize manufacturing—they're all competing for scraps while AI companies burn through billions

The Myopia is Maddening

Here's what really gets under my skin: 97% of senior business leaders whose organization is investing in AI report positive ROI from their AI investments. That's great, truly. But what about ROI on human health? On environmental sustainability? On infrastructure resilience? Those metrics seem to have vanished from boardroom conversations.

$12.4 billion was raised across 67 specialized AI venture funds in 2024, while companies working on carbon capture, water purification, and renewable energy storage struggle to secure Series A rounds.

We've created an entire parallel investment ecosystem devoted to one technology category, as if artificial intelligence is the only innovation worthy of attention.

The institutional bias is staggering. 89% of Fortune 500 companies now have dedicated AI investment arms. How many have dedicated clean energy investment arms? Biotech investment arms? Advanced materials investment arms? The silence is deafening.

What We're Actually Missing

While we're teaching computers to write marketing copy and generate stock photos, researchers are making genuine breakthroughs in:

\

  • Quantum computing that could revolutionize drug discovery and materials design

    \

  • Advanced nuclear reactors that could provide clean, abundant energy for centuries

    \

  • Synthetic biology that could produce everything from sustainable fuels to novel medicines

    \

  • Space technology that could secure humanity's long-term survival

    \

  • Ocean engineering that could help us adapt to rising sea levels

    \

  • Agricultural biotechnology that could feed a growing population without destroying ecosystems

But good luck getting front-page coverage or billion-dollar funding rounds for any of these unless you slap "AI-powered" in front of them.

The Innovation Opportunity Cost

This isn't just about hurt feelings or technological romanticism. There's a real opportunity cost to this AI obsession. Every brilliant engineer working on optimizing large language models is an engineer not working on improved photovoltaic cells.

Every data scientist fine-tuning recommendation algorithms is a scientist not analyzing climate adaptation strategies.

5 of the 10 largest funding rounds of 2025 were in AI. Imagine if just two of those massive rounds had gone to fusion energy or next-generation medical devices instead. We might be looking at fundamentally different trajectories for addressing humanity's most pressing challenges.

The Path Forward

Don't get me wrong—AI has legitimate applications and genuine value. Machine learning can accelerate drug discovery, optimize renewable energy systems, and improve manufacturing efficiency. But AI should be a tool in service of solving real-world problems, not an end unto itself.

We need investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to remember that human ingenuity extends far beyond teaching machines to imitate human intelligence.

Some of our species' greatest challenges require fundamentally different approaches: materials innovation, biological engineering, energy systems redesign, and ecological restoration.

The AI gold rush won't last forever. Market cycles always correct, hype always deflates, and reality always reasserts itself. When this particular bubble bursts—and it will—we'll still need clean water, stable climate, effective medicines, and sustainable energy systems.

Maybe it's time to remember that the most important intelligence we need to develop is our own collective wisdom about where to direct our technological efforts. Because right now, we're failing that intelligence test spectacularly.

\

