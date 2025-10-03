Thai SEC Prepares Altcoin ETF Expansion 2026 Launch

Thai SEC to launch spot altcoin ETFs by early 2026, expanding beyond Bitcoin.

Regulators aim to capture demand as stocks fall and crypto adoption rises.

Analysts see altcoin ETFs boosting liquidity and structuring Thailand’s market.

According to reports, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to expand its ETF offering by early next year, moving beyond Bitcoin to include a variety of altcoins. The move aligns with the Thai regulator’s effort to expand its cryptocurrency industry and establish the region as a recognized crypto hub.

Thai SEC wants to create more crypto channels

In the meantime, the Thai SEC has begun drafting new rules to guide the upcoming rollout in coordination with other agencies. The major targets expected to offer the products after approval include mutual funds and institutional investors.

It is worth noting that the Thai SEC’s move to create another investment channel bordering on cryptocurrency comes when the region’s stock market has fallen 7.6% this year. Incidentally, young investors are increasingly moving away from mainstream stocks and navigating toward the crypto sector.

The Thai regulator believes that creating more channels for crypto exposure would enable it to meet the rising demand while having the opportunity to tighten its oversight on the fast-moving sector. The current arrangement in Thailand allows investors to buy tokens directly or invest in funds administered by licensed managers that place money only in overseas ETFs.

Restructuring Thailand’s crypto ecosystem

According to analysts, Thailand’s latest plan, which would cover a wide range of crypto assets, would structure the region’s domestic cryptocurrency ecosystem, deepen local liquidity, and attract regional capital. Many crypto users see the move as a significant aspect of Asia’s evolving digital assets market structure.

Meanwhile, the Thai SEC approved its first spot Bitcoin ETF in 2024, which is managed by One Asset Management. The product, which the asset manager structured as a “fund for funds,” allowed regulated Bitcoin access for institutional clients through global investment vehicles.

Including altcoins in its spot ETF program is a step forward in the Thai SEC crypto policy development. Observers consider the move ambitious and an effort to bring tokenized investment into mainstream portfolios.

