ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Thai SEC Prepares Altcoin ETF Expansion 2026 Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thai SEC to launch spot altcoin ETFs by early 2026, expanding beyond Bitcoin. Regulators aim to capture demand as stocks fall and crypto adoption rises. Analysts see altcoin ETFs boosting liquidity and structuring Thailand’s market. According to reports, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to expand its ETF offering by early next year, moving beyond Bitcoin to include a variety of altcoins. The move aligns with the Thai regulator’s effort to expand its cryptocurrency industry and establish the region as a recognized crypto hub. Thailand is working to expand its domestic cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund plans beyond Bitcoin to include other digital tokens, with the rollout expected early next year, according to the market regulator https://t.co/7NEq1Sw0IM — Bloomberg (@business) October 2, 2025 Thai SEC wants to create more crypto channels In the meantime, the Thai SEC has begun drafting new rules to guide the upcoming rollout in coordination with other agencies. The major targets expected to offer the products after approval include mutual funds and institutional investors. It is worth noting that the Thai SEC’s move to create another investment channel bordering on cryptocurrency comes when the region’s stock market has fallen 7.6% this year. Incidentally, young investors are increasingly moving away from mainstream stocks and navigating toward the crypto sector. Related: Thailand Embraces Bitcoin: First ETF Approved for Wealthy Investors The Thai regulator believes that creating more channels for crypto exposure would enable it to meet the rising demand while having the opportunity to tighten its oversight on the fast-moving sector. The current arrangement in Thailand allows investors to buy tokens directly or invest in funds administered by licensed managers that place money only in overseas ETFs. Restructuring Thailand’s crypto ecosystem According to analysts, Thailand’s latest plan, which would cover a wide range of crypto assets, would structure the… The post Thai SEC Prepares Altcoin ETF Expansion 2026 Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thai SEC to launch spot altcoin ETFs by early 2026, expanding beyond Bitcoin. Regulators aim to capture demand as stocks fall and crypto adoption rises. Analysts see altcoin ETFs boosting liquidity and structuring Thailand’s market. According to reports, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to expand its ETF offering by early next year, moving beyond Bitcoin to include a variety of altcoins. The move aligns with the Thai regulator’s effort to expand its cryptocurrency industry and establish the region as a recognized crypto hub. Thailand is working to expand its domestic cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund plans beyond Bitcoin to include other digital tokens, with the rollout expected early next year, according to the market regulator https://t.co/7NEq1Sw0IM — Bloomberg (@business) October 2, 2025 Thai SEC wants to create more crypto channels In the meantime, the Thai SEC has begun drafting new rules to guide the upcoming rollout in coordination with other agencies. The major targets expected to offer the products after approval include mutual funds and institutional investors. It is worth noting that the Thai SEC’s move to create another investment channel bordering on cryptocurrency comes when the region’s stock market has fallen 7.6% this year. Incidentally, young investors are increasingly moving away from mainstream stocks and navigating toward the crypto sector. Related: Thailand Embraces Bitcoin: First ETF Approved for Wealthy Investors The Thai regulator believes that creating more channels for crypto exposure would enable it to meet the rising demand while having the opportunity to tighten its oversight on the fast-moving sector. The current arrangement in Thailand allows investors to buy tokens directly or invest in funds administered by licensed managers that place money only in overseas ETFs. Restructuring Thailand’s crypto ecosystem According to analysts, Thailand’s latest plan, which would cover a wide range of crypto assets, would structure the…

Thai SEC Prepares Altcoin ETF Expansion 2026 Launch

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 01:14
COM
COM$0.006283+1.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.06253+0.49%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Threshold
T$0.01292+0.70%
  • Thai SEC to launch spot altcoin ETFs by early 2026, expanding beyond Bitcoin.
  • Regulators aim to capture demand as stocks fall and crypto adoption rises.
  • Analysts see altcoin ETFs boosting liquidity and structuring Thailand’s market.

According to reports, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to expand its ETF offering by early next year, moving beyond Bitcoin to include a variety of altcoins. The move aligns with the Thai regulator’s effort to expand its cryptocurrency industry and establish the region as a recognized crypto hub.

Thai SEC wants to create more crypto channels

In the meantime, the Thai SEC has begun drafting new rules to guide the upcoming rollout in coordination with other agencies. The major targets expected to offer the products after approval include mutual funds and institutional investors.

It is worth noting that the Thai SEC’s move to create another investment channel bordering on cryptocurrency comes when the region’s stock market has fallen 7.6% this year. Incidentally, young investors are increasingly moving away from mainstream stocks and navigating toward the crypto sector.

Related: Thailand Embraces Bitcoin: First ETF Approved for Wealthy Investors

The Thai regulator believes that creating more channels for crypto exposure would enable it to meet the rising demand while having the opportunity to tighten its oversight on the fast-moving sector. The current arrangement in Thailand allows investors to buy tokens directly or invest in funds administered by licensed managers that place money only in overseas ETFs.

Restructuring Thailand’s crypto ecosystem

According to analysts, Thailand’s latest plan, which would cover a wide range of crypto assets, would structure the region’s domestic cryptocurrency ecosystem, deepen local liquidity, and attract regional capital. Many crypto users see the move as a significant aspect of Asia’s evolving digital assets market structure.

Meanwhile, the Thai SEC approved its first spot Bitcoin ETF in 2024, which is managed by One Asset Management. The product, which the asset manager structured as a “fund for funds,” allowed regulated Bitcoin access for institutional clients through global investment vehicles.

Including altcoins in its spot ETF program is a step forward in the Thai SEC crypto policy development. Observers consider the move ambitious and an effort to bring tokenized investment into mainstream portfolios.

Related: Thailand’s SEC Greenlights Institutional Access to Bitcoin ETFs

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/thai-sec-prepares-altcoin-etf-expansion-2026-launch/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,610.03
$104,610.03$104,610.03

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,587.14
$3,587.14$3,587.14

+2.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.22
$165.22$165.22

+1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3382
$2.3382$2.3382

+0.95%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17978
$0.17978$0.17978

+0.95%