ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Tether has partnered with Rumble to launch a crypto wallet featuring USAT stablecoin and other digital currencies. The new wallet, set to launch later this year, will cater to Rumble’s 51 million active monthly users. Tether owns a 48% stake in Rumble after investing $775 million in 2024, strengthening its influence over the platform. [...] The post Tether Partners with Rumble to Launch USAT Stablecoin Wallet appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Tether has partnered with Rumble to launch a crypto wallet featuring USAT stablecoin and other digital currencies. The new wallet, set to launch later this year, will cater to Rumble’s 51 million active monthly users. Tether owns a 48% stake in Rumble after investing $775 million in 2024, strengthening its influence over the platform. [...] The post Tether Partners with Rumble to Launch USAT Stablecoin Wallet appeared first on CoinCentral.

Tether Partners with Rumble to Launch USAT Stablecoin Wallet

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/01 23:37
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01973+4.00%

TLDR

  • Tether has partnered with Rumble to launch a crypto wallet featuring USAT stablecoin and other digital currencies.
  • The new wallet, set to launch later this year, will cater to Rumble’s 51 million active monthly users.
  • Tether owns a 48% stake in Rumble after investing $775 million in 2024, strengthening its influence over the platform.
  • USAT is a dollar-backed stablecoin designed to comply with American regulatory standards and aims to serve the US market.
  • Tether plans to raise up to $20 billion by selling a 3% stake, with funds directed towards artificial intelligence initiatives.

Tether Holdings SA has partnered with Rumble Inc. to promote the adoption of its newly launched USAT stablecoin. This collaboration will see the launch of a Tether-powered crypto wallet on Rumble, featuring USDT and other stablecoins. The wallet is scheduled for release later this year, offering a new way for Rumble users to interact with cryptocurrency.

Tether’s Influence on Rumble’s Growth

Tether has a significant stake in Rumble, owning 48% of the company. In 2024, Tether invested $775 million into Rumble, gaining substantial influence over the platform. Rumble, a YouTube alternative with a conservative-leaning audience, attracts 51 million active users per month, according to Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Ardoino sees this as a massive opportunity for Tether. “Rumble’s user base is already large, and this partnership will help us expand adoption in the US,” he said. Tether’s involvement in Rumble presents an opportunity for both companies to capitalize on the growing interest in cryptocurrency among conservative viewers in the US.

The launch of a crypto wallet on Rumble could change the way users interact with digital assets. By offering USAT and other stablecoins, Rumble users will have access to secure, regulated digital currencies. This new development will also give Tether a competitive edge in the stablecoin market.

USAT Stablecoin Gains Traction with Tether’s Support

The USAT stablecoin is designed to comply with American regulatory standards. As a dollar-backed stablecoin, USAT aims to serve the US market and attract users seeking a stable digital asset. Tether’s investment in Rumble plays a key role in promoting USAT’s use among Rumble’s vast user base.

Bo Hines, former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, is the CEO of USAT. Hines has political roots in North Carolina, where the USAT team will be based. The launch of USAT is expected to gain significant traction, especially with the backing of Tether and the potential for broader adoption through Rumble.

The US stablecoin sector is experiencing rapid growth. The GENIUS Act, passed in July, created a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins, further boosting Tether’s confidence in USAT’s success. This legal framework has prompted several companies to expand operations, and Tether’s partnership with Rumble positions it well for the future.

Tether’s plans extend beyond the launch of USAT on Rumble. The company is considering raising to $20 billion by selling a 3% stake, which could value Tether at nearly $500 billion. Proceeds from this raise will support Tether’s AI initiatives, including the development of a new AI platform for low-cost smartphones.

Tether is hiring specialists to develop AI-powered applications, including an offline language translation app for developing regions. This project will focus on areas with limited internet connectivity, such as Africa and South America. Tether’s move into AI reflects the company’s long-term vision for growth and technological innovation.

The post Tether Partners with Rumble to Launch USAT Stablecoin Wallet appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,599.63
$104,599.63$104,599.63

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,587.08
$3,587.08$3,587.08

+2.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.23
$165.23$165.23

+1.66%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3384
$2.3384$2.3384

+0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17979
$0.17979$0.17979

+0.96%