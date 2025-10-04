ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Tether Gold (XAUt) Hits $1B Market Cap Amid Record High Gold Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Tether Gold (XAUt) crossed the $1 billion market cap milestone on October 1, becoming the second tokenized gold product to do so. The token’s value surpassed the threshold with gold’s recent rally to a new all-time high of over $3,800 per ounce. The market for tokenized gold now features a duopoly between Tether’s XAUt and the NYDFS-regulated Paxos Gold (PAXG). Tether Gold (coin_data_widget ticker=”XAUT”), a digital token backed by physical gold, has officially surpassed the $1 billion market capitalization mark. The milestone, reached on Oct. 1, 2025, highlights growing investor interest in tokenized real-world assets (RWA) and was largely driven by a historic rally in the price of gold, a sentiment recently echoed by Tether’s CEO. http://twitter.com/paoloardoino/status/1974339547875193012 The token’s market value grew directly because of its underlying asset. According to market data aggregator RWA.xyz, the total value of XAUt officially crossed the billion-dollar line at the start of the month. This price surge directly increased the value of the physical gold held in reserve, pushing XAUt’s total value past the threshold. With this achievement, XAUt follows its main competitor, Paxos Gold (coin_data_widget ticker=”PAXG”), which reached the same milestone one month earlier, on September 3. The success of both tokens solidifies a duopoly in the digital gold space. It also points to a maturing market where investors now have two distinct, billion-dollar options for gaining exposure to gold on the blockchain. The gold backing XAUt is held separately from Tether’s general reserves, which include an additional $8.7 billion in gold bars supporting its other stablecoins, according to its Q2 2025 attestation report. Two Billion-Dollar Tokens, Two Different Strategies Source: Chart showing XAUT and PAXG overlaid on a timeline | Source: app.rwa.xyz One of the most significant distinctions is regulatory oversight. PAXG is issued by Paxos Trust Company, a U.S.-based… The post Tether Gold (XAUt) Hits $1B Market Cap Amid Record High Gold Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Tether Gold (XAUt) crossed the $1 billion market cap milestone on October 1, becoming the second tokenized gold product to do so. The token’s value surpassed the threshold with gold’s recent rally to a new all-time high of over $3,800 per ounce. The market for tokenized gold now features a duopoly between Tether’s XAUt and the NYDFS-regulated Paxos Gold (PAXG). Tether Gold (coin_data_widget ticker=”XAUT”), a digital token backed by physical gold, has officially surpassed the $1 billion market capitalization mark. The milestone, reached on Oct. 1, 2025, highlights growing investor interest in tokenized real-world assets (RWA) and was largely driven by a historic rally in the price of gold, a sentiment recently echoed by Tether’s CEO. http://twitter.com/paoloardoino/status/1974339547875193012 The token’s market value grew directly because of its underlying asset. According to market data aggregator RWA.xyz, the total value of XAUt officially crossed the billion-dollar line at the start of the month. This price surge directly increased the value of the physical gold held in reserve, pushing XAUt’s total value past the threshold. With this achievement, XAUt follows its main competitor, Paxos Gold (coin_data_widget ticker=”PAXG”), which reached the same milestone one month earlier, on September 3. The success of both tokens solidifies a duopoly in the digital gold space. It also points to a maturing market where investors now have two distinct, billion-dollar options for gaining exposure to gold on the blockchain. The gold backing XAUt is held separately from Tether’s general reserves, which include an additional $8.7 billion in gold bars supporting its other stablecoins, according to its Q2 2025 attestation report. Two Billion-Dollar Tokens, Two Different Strategies Source: Chart showing XAUT and PAXG overlaid on a timeline | Source: app.rwa.xyz One of the most significant distinctions is regulatory oversight. PAXG is issued by Paxos Trust Company, a U.S.-based…

Tether Gold (XAUt) Hits $1B Market Cap Amid Record High Gold Prices

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 16:03
Tether Gold
XAUT$3 991,72+0,14%
Capverse
CAP$0,11536-3,33%
COM
COM$0,006279+1,15%
1
1$0,0252+14,07%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000056+1,81%

Key Notes

  • Tether Gold (XAUt) crossed the $1 billion market cap milestone on October 1, becoming the second tokenized gold product to do so.
  • The token’s value surpassed the threshold with gold’s recent rally to a new all-time high of over $3,800 per ounce.
  • The market for tokenized gold now features a duopoly between Tether’s XAUt and the NYDFS-regulated Paxos Gold (PAXG).

Tether Gold (coin_data_widget ticker=”XAUT”), a digital token backed by physical gold, has officially surpassed the $1 billion market capitalization mark. The milestone, reached on Oct. 1, 2025, highlights growing investor interest in tokenized real-world assets (RWA) and was largely driven by a historic rally in the price of gold, a sentiment recently echoed by Tether’s CEO.

http://twitter.com/paoloardoino/status/1974339547875193012


The token’s market value grew directly because of its underlying asset. According to market data aggregator RWA.xyz, the total value of XAUt officially crossed the billion-dollar line at the start of the month. This price surge directly increased the value of the physical gold held in reserve, pushing XAUt’s total value past the threshold. With this achievement, XAUt follows its main competitor, Paxos Gold (coin_data_widget ticker=”PAXG”), which reached the same milestone one month earlier, on September 3.

The success of both tokens solidifies a duopoly in the digital gold space. It also points to a maturing market where investors now have two distinct, billion-dollar options for gaining exposure to gold on the blockchain. The gold backing XAUt is held separately from Tether’s general reserves, which include an additional $8.7 billion in gold bars supporting its other stablecoins, according to its Q2 2025 attestation report.

Two Billion-Dollar Tokens, Two Different Strategies

Source: Chart showing XAUT and PAXG overlaid on a timeline | Source: app.rwa.xyz

One of the most significant distinctions is regulatory oversight. PAXG is issued by Paxos Trust Company, a U.S.-based firm regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). In contrast, XAUt is issued by a Tether subsidiary licensed in El Salvador, placing it under a different international regulatory framework. This has long been a key part of Tether’s gold strategy, which operates largely outside of the stringent U.S. financial system.

Transparency and reporting also differ. Paxos provides monthly reserve reports for PAXG, which are audited by major accounting firms. Tether provides quarterly attestations for its reserves, including XAUt, conducted by BDO Italia. This reflects the different compliance standards each company adheres to. The discussion around Tether’s reserve holdings has been a consistent topic within the crypto industry.

The two tokens also appear to serve different user bases. Data from RWA.xyz shows that PAXG has a much larger base of over 74,000 holders and a higher daily trading volume of around $67 million. XAUt has a more concentrated ownership, with just over 12,000 holders and a daily volume of about $23 million. This suggests PAXG has stronger adoption among retail users, while XAUt may be favored by larger, crypto-native holders or institutions. These trends are important to watch as record-high gold prices could attract new types of investors to the space.

The two tokens also diverge on a technical level. XAUt boasts significant multi-chain flexibility and now operates on at least six blockchains, including Ethereum, Tron, TON, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Hyperliquid. In contrast, PAXG remains exclusively on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and utilizes a variable fee structure based on transaction size.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Tether (USDT) News, Altcoin News, Cryptocurrency News, News


As a Web3 marketing strategist and former CMO of DuckDAO, Zoran Spirkovski translates complex crypto concepts into compelling narratives that drive growth. With a background in crypto journalism, he excels in developing go-to-market strategies for DeFi, L2, and GameFi projects.

Zoran Spirkovski on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/tether-gold-xaut-hits-1b-market-cap-amid-record-high-gold-prices/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0,005038-5,72%
COM
COM$0,006263+0,12%
Wink
LIKE$0,004809+0,41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0,006183-1,08%
KIND
KIND$0,0009089+10,50%
COM
COM$0,006263+0,12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2,827+1,61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007241+3,29%
Moonveil
MORE$0,005038-5,72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 588,00
$104 588,00$104 588,00

+0,79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 587,07
$3 587,07$3 587,07

+2,03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,22
$165,22$165,22

+1,65%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3381
$2,3381$2,3381

+0,95%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17976
$0,17976$0,17976

+0,94%