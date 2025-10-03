The post Tesla’s Proposed $1 Trillion Pay Package For Musk Faces Investor Pushback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A group of Tesla investors and state government officials are urging the company’s other shareholders to vote against the electric carmaker’s proposed new compensation package for CEO Elon Musk—which could be worth around $1 trillion if the company achieves a set of ambitious goals over the next decade. A group of Tesla investors urged other shareholders to vote against CEO Elon Musk’s proposed pay package which could be worth as much as $1 trillion. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts A letter sent on Thursday urged Tesla shareholders to vote against the new pay proposal at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on November 6 and accused the board of harming Tesla’s reputation in their “relentless pursuit of retaining” Musk. Signatories of the letter include Tesla investor SOC Investment Group, and American Federation of Teachers; the state treasurers of Nevada, New Mexico, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado and the comptrollers of Maryland and New York City. The investors and state officials allege that Tesla’s board is “made up of directors with close ties to the CEO,” and the proposed pay packages “provide so much discretion to Tesla’s Board that shareholders cannot be confident of impartial treatment.” The letter notes Tesla’s “negative and highly volatile” operational and financial performance in last year’s annual meeting, including slumped Tesla sales in key European markets. The letter also criticizes Tesla’s board and questions its ability to “provide objective, rigorous oversight of management,” citing its directors’ “deep personal and professional ties to CEO Musk.” The letter adds: “We believe that these relationships have enabled a culture where the Board consistently fails to challenge Mr. Musk, even when his actions are detrimental to the Company’s value and its public shareholders.” Crucial Quote Investors and state officials argue Tesla’s board failed to ensure Musk devotes his “full attention to… The post Tesla’s Proposed $1 Trillion Pay Package For Musk Faces Investor Pushback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A group of Tesla investors and state government officials are urging the company’s other shareholders to vote against the electric carmaker’s proposed new compensation package for CEO Elon Musk—which could be worth around $1 trillion if the company achieves a set of ambitious goals over the next decade. A group of Tesla investors urged other shareholders to vote against CEO Elon Musk’s proposed pay package which could be worth as much as $1 trillion. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts A letter sent on Thursday urged Tesla shareholders to vote against the new pay proposal at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on November 6 and accused the board of harming Tesla’s reputation in their “relentless pursuit of retaining” Musk. Signatories of the letter include Tesla investor SOC Investment Group, and American Federation of Teachers; the state treasurers of Nevada, New Mexico, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado and the comptrollers of Maryland and New York City. The investors and state officials allege that Tesla’s board is “made up of directors with close ties to the CEO,” and the proposed pay packages “provide so much discretion to Tesla’s Board that shareholders cannot be confident of impartial treatment.” The letter notes Tesla’s “negative and highly volatile” operational and financial performance in last year’s annual meeting, including slumped Tesla sales in key European markets. The letter also criticizes Tesla’s board and questions its ability to “provide objective, rigorous oversight of management,” citing its directors’ “deep personal and professional ties to CEO Musk.” The letter adds: “We believe that these relationships have enabled a culture where the Board consistently fails to challenge Mr. Musk, even when his actions are detrimental to the Company’s value and its public shareholders.” Crucial Quote Investors and state officials argue Tesla’s board failed to ensure Musk devotes his “full attention to…