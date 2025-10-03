Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Middle East Expansion Accelerates as Cybertruck Hits Qatar

TLDRs;

Tesla launches Cybertruck in Qatar, marking significant Middle East expansion outside North America.

Shares up 29% in past month, though Friday saw a 0.85% decline on NasdaqGS trading.

Q3 global deliveries hit a record 497,099 vehicles, surpassing market expectations.

EV competition rises in the Gulf, with BYD, Zeekr, and Lucid expanding regional presence.

Tesla has officially begun selling its Cybertruck in Qatar, signaling a major push in the Middle East and positioning the country as one of the first markets outside North America to access the much-anticipated vehicle.

The launch follows Tesla’s April debut in Saudi Arabia and builds upon operations in the United Arab Emirates, which the company has maintained since 2017.

Cybertruck Launches in Qatar Market

The introduction of the Cybertruck in Qatar comes alongside the refreshed Model Y, which Tesla also unveiled earlier this year in Riyadh.

To support its regional sales, Tesla has deployed a mix of online ordering platforms, pop-up showrooms, Supercharger stations, and dedicated service centers, ensuring buyers receive a comprehensive ownership experience.

While the company does not reveal specific regional sales figures, U.S. filings indicate that 46,100 Cybertrucks were produced between November 2023 and early 2025.

This expansion underscores Tesla’s strategic push into the Gulf region, where electric vehicle adoption is growing rapidly. Qatar’s addition to Tesla’s Middle East footprint strengthens the company’s competitive position in a region increasingly attracting global EV manufacturers.

Stock Trends Amid Global Deliveries

Tesla’s stock has experienced significant movement in recent weeks. Despite a 0.85% dip on Friday, shares are up approximately 29% over the past month. The decline came amid broader market fluctuations, yet investor sentiment remains buoyed by the company’s strong Q3 performance.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla reported a record-breaking 497,099 global vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, surpassing Bloomberg’s consensus estimates of 439,800 units and the 462,890 units delivered a year ago.

This surge in deliveries has been partially fueled by U.S. buyers accelerating purchases ahead of the federal $7,500 EV tax credit expiration.

Competition Intensifies in EV Sector

Tesla’s regional growth occurs amid intensifying competition in the Middle East. Chinese automakers BYD and Zeekr, alongside U.S.-based Lucid, which benefits from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund backing, are actively expanding their footprint in the Gulf.

While Tesla remains a dominant force, the rising presence of these competitors highlights the need for continued innovation and strategic deployment in emerging EV markets.

Beyond vehicle sales, Tesla is also advancing its energy storage business, having deployed a record 12.5 gigawatt-hours of products globally in Q3. The company is betting on the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions as it scales production and delivery worldwide. Analysts emphasize that Tesla’s focus on autonomy and AI-driven technologies, including its fledgling robotaxi service, continues to differentiate it from other automakers and drive investor optimism.

