ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Bitcoin mining company targets high-yield or leveraged loan markets as Google backstop grows to $3.2B totalBitcoin mining company targets high-yield or leveraged loan markets as Google backstop grows to $3.2B total

TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt Raise as Google Doubles Down on Crypto Miner's AI Pivot

Di: Blockhead
2025/09/29 16:34
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0645+0.97%
TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt Raise as Google Doubles Down on Crypto Miner's AI Pivot

Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf is preparing to raise approximately $3 billion in debt for data center expansion, with Google providing financial backing that could elevate the crypto miner's credit rating, according to company executives.

Morgan Stanley is arranging the potential transaction, which could launch as soon as October in either the high-yield bond or leveraged loan markets, TeraWulf CFO Patrick Fleury told Bloomberg News. Credit rating agencies are evaluating where to rank the deal within the BB to CCC spectrum typical for junk-rated debt, with Google's backstop expected to support a higher rating.

The debt raise follows TeraWulf's announcement in August that AI cloud platform Fluidstack expanded its use of the company's New York data center facility. As part of that arrangement, Google provided an incremental $1.4 billion backstop, bringing its total backstop commitment to $3.2 billion while increasing its equity stake in TeraWulf to 14% from 8%.

The financing structure mirrors a similar arrangement between Google, Fluidstack, and fellow crypto miner Cipher Mining announced this week. The parallel deals demonstrate how Google is strategically positioning itself in AI infrastructure by leveraging crypto mining companies' existing data center capacity and energy access.

Google Takes 5.4% Stake in Bitcoin Miner Cipher’s AI Pivot Through $1.4B Deal
Crypto mining company’s transition to AI data centers attracts tech giant backing as industry shifts focus
TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt Raise as Google Doubles Down on Crypto Miner's AI PivotBlockheadBlockhead
TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt Raise as Google Doubles Down on Crypto Miner's AI Pivot

TeraWulf's pivot from Bitcoin mining to AI hosting reflects broader industry dynamics as miners seek more profitable uses for their infrastructure. The artificial intelligence boom has created acute shortages of data center space, GPU chips, and electricity access, making crypto mining facilities attractive targets for AI companies already possessing these critical resources.

The company's Lake Mariner facility in New York is purpose-built for liquid-cooled AI workloads, with TeraWulf planning to deliver over 200 MW of computing capacity under its 10-year agreement with Fluidstack. The initial 40 MW is expected online by mid-2026, with full deployment by year-end.

TeraWulf expects 85% net operating income margins on its AI hosting business, translating to roughly $315 million in annual revenue. The company invests $8-10 million per MW in infrastructure buildout, making the $3 billion debt raise critical for scaling operations to meet contracted capacity commitments.

The crypto mining industry has faced challenging economics following Bitcoin's April halving event, which reduced block rewards and compressed margins. TeraWulf's Bitcoin production fell to 485 BTC in the second quarter from 699 BTC a year earlier, though the company returned to profitability in Q2 after reporting a $61.4 million net loss in Q1.

Morgan Stanley has played a central role in financing crypto miners' AI transitions. The investment bank arranged an $850 million convertible bond for TeraWulf in August and an $800 million convertible deal for Cipher this week, according to people familiar with the transactions.

The bank is also serving as financial adviser to Cipher and is expected to lead any debt capital markets transaction for that company. The dual mandates position Morgan Stanley as a key facilitator of crypto-to-AI infrastructure deals backed by major technology companies.

Google's expanding financial commitments to both TeraWulf and Cipher reflect the tech giant's urgency in securing AI computing capacity amid fierce competition for infrastructure resources. By backstopping debt obligations and taking equity positions, Google gains preferential access to data center capacity without directly building facilities.

The financing approach allows crypto mining companies to leverage their existing assets while accessing capital markets on more favorable terms than typical for the sector. Google's involvement provides credibility that could attract institutional investors otherwise hesitant about crypto mining credit risk.

Terms of the TeraWulf transaction remain under negotiation, and there is no guarantee a deal will launch as planned. Google declined to comment beyond existing releases, while Morgan Stanley also declined to comment on the arrangements.

The October timeline for a potential TeraWulf debt offering suggests rapid execution as the company races to capitalize on market conditions favorable to AI infrastructure investments. High-yield bond and leveraged loan markets have shown appetite for AI-adjacent credits, though crypto mining companies typically face higher borrowing costs due to perceived volatility.

➢ Stay ahead of the curve. Join Blockhead on Telegram today for all the latest in crypto.
+ Follow Blockhead on Google News
Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02099-3.71%
Threshold
T$0.01287+0.62%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02426+3.19%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,207.03+1.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005028-6.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,608.97
$104,608.97$104,608.97

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,579.39
$3,579.39$3,579.39

+1.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.07
$165.07$165.07

+1.56%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3396
$2.3396$2.3396

+1.01%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17998
$0.17998$0.17998

+1.06%