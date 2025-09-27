ExchangeDEX+
Talking Baseball With Steve Forbes

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:53
Talk fortune, foul balls and more MLB with Steve Forbes

Last year’s Yankees-Dodgers World Series was the most watched since 2017. Nearly 16 million people in the U.S. tuned in, including one fan in particular, Steve Forbes, our editor-in-chief, two-time presidential candidate and lifelong baseball enthusiast and huge Yankees fan. Join Steve October 27th at 12pm ET as he steps up to the plate in a live Q&A with Senior Editor Jabari Young for an in-depth look at the state and future of America’s favorite pastime. You can also ask questions and cast your vote for who will win the World Series, which we will reveal at the end of the conversation.

Join our editor-in-chief as he discusses:

  • His roots as a baseball fan and how it’s changed over the years
  • How recent rules changes have impacted the game, the business and its cultural currency
  • Predictions for who will win this year’s championship
  • What he would do if he were MLB commissioner

Speakers

Steve Forbes is Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. Steve’s newest project is the podcast “What’s Ahead,” where he engages the world’s top newsmakers, politicians and pioneers in business and economics in honest conversations meant to challenge traditional conventions as well as featuring Steve’s signature views on the intersection of society, economic and policy. Steve writes editorials for each issue of Forbes under the heading of “Fact and Comment.” A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate.

Jabari Young is a senior writer and editor at Forbes, covering business and editorial lead at ForbesBLK. He joined Forbes in June 2022 and works in New York. Previously, he covered business at CNBC, ranging from professional sports league media deals, sponsorships, labor agreements and athlete portfolios. Also, before joining Forbes, Jabari worked at The Athletic and the San Antonio Express-News, where he covered the NBA and San Antonio Spurs. A North Philadelphia native, Jabari graduated from Temple University in 2008.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/members-only-events/2025/09/26/members-only-event-talking-baseball-with-steve-forbes/

