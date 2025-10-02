ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway SWIFT, the world’s largest international financial messaging network, announced that it has begun developing a blockchain-based shared digital ledger, along with a group of over 30 banks from 16 countries, with the first use case focused on real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. The shared ledger will provide a secure, real-time log of transactions between financial institutions by recording, sequencing, and validating transactions on the blockchain, with rules enforced through smart contracts. “At Swift, our mission has always been to continually innovate and elevate the cross-border payments experience. Today, we are taking a pivotal step forward: adding a blockchain-based shared ledger to our technology infrastructure,” the network stated in a press release. “The ledger will be built for interoperability, both with existing and emerging networks, while maintaining the trust, resilience and compliance synonymous with Swift and critical to the secure functioning of global finance.” SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a member-owned cooperative made up of over 11,500 global financial institutions and banks across more than 200 countries. It provides an international messaging network that informs users when payments have been sent and received. It is the largest such platform and, according to SWIFT, the entire world’s gross domestic product (GDP) passes over its network roughly every three days “to keep supply chains moving and economies turning.” SWIFT’s new landmark initiative was announced at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, with the organization saying it will “extend Swift’s trusted platform into a digital environment, unlocking the potential for instant, always-on transactions at global scale and accelerating the industry’s transition to digital finance across more than 200 countries and territories.” The project will start with a conceptual prototype, designed in collaboration with blockchain technology company… The post SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway SWIFT, the world’s largest international financial messaging network, announced that it has begun developing a blockchain-based shared digital ledger, along with a group of over 30 banks from 16 countries, with the first use case focused on real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. The shared ledger will provide a secure, real-time log of transactions between financial institutions by recording, sequencing, and validating transactions on the blockchain, with rules enforced through smart contracts. “At Swift, our mission has always been to continually innovate and elevate the cross-border payments experience. Today, we are taking a pivotal step forward: adding a blockchain-based shared ledger to our technology infrastructure,” the network stated in a press release. “The ledger will be built for interoperability, both with existing and emerging networks, while maintaining the trust, resilience and compliance synonymous with Swift and critical to the secure functioning of global finance.” SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a member-owned cooperative made up of over 11,500 global financial institutions and banks across more than 200 countries. It provides an international messaging network that informs users when payments have been sent and received. It is the largest such platform and, according to SWIFT, the entire world’s gross domestic product (GDP) passes over its network roughly every three days “to keep supply chains moving and economies turning.” SWIFT’s new landmark initiative was announced at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, with the organization saying it will “extend Swift’s trusted platform into a digital environment, unlocking the potential for instant, always-on transactions at global scale and accelerating the industry’s transition to digital finance across more than 200 countries and territories.” The project will start with a conceptual prototype, designed in collaboration with blockchain technology company…

SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:23
COM
COM$0.006281+0.88%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003416+6.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06859+3.32%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12853+0.38%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003377+0.80%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Finance
  6. >
  7. SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway

SWIFT, the world’s largest international financial messaging network, announced that it has begun developing a blockchain-based shared digital ledger, along with a group of over 30 banks from 16 countries, with the first use case focused on real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments.

The shared ledger will provide a secure, real-time log of transactions between financial institutions by recording, sequencing, and validating transactions on the blockchain, with rules enforced through smart contracts.

“At Swift, our mission has always been to continually innovate and elevate the cross-border payments experience. Today, we are taking a pivotal step forward: adding a blockchain-based shared ledger to our technology infrastructure,” the network stated in a press release. “The ledger will be built for interoperability, both with existing and emerging networks, while maintaining the trust, resilience and compliance synonymous with Swift and critical to the secure functioning of global finance.”

SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a member-owned cooperative made up of over 11,500 global financial institutions and banks across more than 200 countries. It provides an international messaging network that informs users when payments have been sent and received.

It is the largest such platform and, according to SWIFT, the entire world’s gross domestic product (GDP) passes over its network roughly every three days “to keep supply chains moving and economies turning.”

SWIFT’s new landmark initiative was announced at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, with the organization saying it will “extend Swift’s trusted platform into a digital environment, unlocking the potential for instant, always-on transactions at global scale and accelerating the industry’s transition to digital finance across more than 200 countries and territories.”

The project will start with a conceptual prototype, designed in collaboration with blockchain technology company Consensys. SWIFT said the platform will be aimed at banks and financial institutions that “want to deliver faster, more transparent payments while preparing for the digital future.”

SWIFT wanted to keep pace with technological change, particularly at a boom time for the blockchain sector. It cited several specific benefits of its proposed shared digital ledger, including real-time visibility and predictability of payments, automated compliance through smart contracts, interoperability with traditional rails and emerging networks, and the ability to move regulated tokenized value securely.

“I’m very pleased to announce that we will add a blockchain-based ledger to our technology infrastructure to allow for trusted movement of tokenized value across the digital ecosystem,” CEO of SWIFT, Javier Pérez-Tasso, said on Monday. “Infrastructure strength comes through layered innovation. It’s not either or, it’s definitely both.”

Pérez-Tasso also acknowledged that the announcement of a stalwart of traditional finance (TradFi) dipping its toes into blockchain may surprise some, saying: “You may think, ‘Wow, aren’t those opposites? Swift and blockchain. TradFi and DeFi. Can they really go together?’ In the regulated system of the future, we believe they can. Banks are ready for it. And they’re asking us to play a bigger role.”

He added that “combining a shared ledger with SWIFT’s existing messaging, APIs and ISO 20022 creates an even more powerful construct – one that can embed risk, controls and compliance requirements from the outset into transaction flows while enabling real-time 24/7 interbank cross border payments with the same trust, security, resilience, scalability and operational excellence Swift is known for.”

The initiative is being developed in stages, with over 30 leading banks collaborating with SWIFT to “define functionality, governance, and future phases of development,” starting with the prototype. However, SWIFT didn’t give any specific dates, saying that timelines will be guided by development and testing phases.

“We look forward to working with Swift to explore digital ledger frameworks,” said Ather Williams III, head of global payments, liquidity and wholesale digital at Wells Fargo (NASDAQ: WFC). “This initiative reflects our commitment to aligning with global regulatory standards while driving innovation across the financial ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Eva Rubio, Head of Global transaction banking at BBVA Corporate and Investment Banking, described SWIFT’s digital ledger initiative as “a game-changer for cross-border payments.”

She added that “the ability to settle regulated value in real time – with the reliability and security that the industry expects of Swift – will unlock new efficiencies and opportunities for our clients.”

Back to the top ↑

In February 2022, after Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, SWIFT barred major Russian banks—including Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Rossiya Bank, Sovcombank, VEB, and VTB—from its network. This was one of the toughest international and economic sanctions placed on the country, now the most sanctioned in the world.

Being removed from SWIFT delayed payments to Russia for its oil and gas exports, hampered Russian banks, and forced the country to explore alternative money transfer options, highlighting the importance of the SWIFT network.

The messaging network said that, going forward, the shared ledger can be seen as a natural extension of its live digital asset trials and “ongoing innovation.” In this regard, SWIFT also pointed to its development of client solutions for interoperability across private and public networks, which was launched in August.

“Together, these efforts underscore our commitment to powering the future of payments – faster, more reliable, and fully interoperable – at global scale,” said SWIFT.

Back to the top ↑

Watch: New age of payment solutions

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/swift-blockchain-ledger-for-24-7-global-payments-underway/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,624.40
$104,624.40$104,624.40

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,587.46
$3,587.46$3,587.46

+2.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.24
$165.24$165.24

+1.66%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3387
$2.3387$2.3387

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17980
$0.17980$0.17980

+0.96%