TLDR Swift & Consensys launch blockchain ledger to power real-time global payments Swift upgrades global payments with blockchain, smart contracts & tokenization Global payments go 24/7 as Swift unveils interoperable blockchain ledger Swift enters blockchain era with tokenized finance push via new ledger system Swift's blockchain ledger brings faster, compliant global transactions at scale

Swift and Consensys Unveil Blockchain Ledger to Transform Global Payments

Di: Coincentral
2025/09/29 18:22
TLDR

  • Swift & Consensys launch blockchain ledger to power real-time global payments
  • Swift upgrades global payments with blockchain, smart contracts & tokenization
  • Global payments go 24/7 as Swift unveils interoperable blockchain ledger
  • Swift enters blockchain era with tokenized finance push via new ledger system
  • Swift’s blockchain ledger brings faster, compliant global transactions at scale

Swift has announced the integration of a blockchain ledger into its infrastructure to modernize global payments. The initiative aims to support real-time, 24/7 cross-border transactions at scale using distributed ledger technology. This move places Swift and Consensys at the forefront of the global shift towards tokenized finance.

Global Payments Overhaul Begins with Blockchain Ledger

Swift initiated development of the blockchain ledger and Consensys, focusing first on cross-border payments. This shared ledger will enable regulated, tokenized value transfers and support seamless synchronization across public and private networks. Swift has already involved more than 30 financial institutions in designing the system’s architecture.

These institutions include Bank of America, BNP Paribas and HSBC, who are contributing feedback on technical and operational aspects. The ledger will use smart contracts to record, sequence, and validate transactions in real time. It will also support compliance, security, and scalability requirements critical to global banking infrastructure.

Built for interoperability, the blockchain ledger will connect with existing financial systems and emerging networks. Swift emphasized its neutral infrastructure role, leaving token issuance to commercial and central banks. The infrastructure will retain Swift’s regulatory standards while introducing faster, more predictable transaction capabilities.

Focus Shifts to Digital Currency Competition

The launch of the blockchain ledger follows increasing pressure from the $300 billion stablecoin market. With users able to transfer funds directly via stablecoins, Swift now seeks to offer an alternative using institutional rails. Swift’s blockchain ledger will allow banks to compete without sacrificing security or regulation.

Recent legislation in the U.S. has boosted stablecoin adoption, prompting banks like JPMorgan and Citi to explore their own digital tokens. Nine European banks plan to launch a euro-pegged stablecoin by 2026. Swift’s move aims to match this trend by enabling token transactions on a blockchain ledger at a global scale.

Consensys is leveraging its Ethereum Layer 2 network, Linea. The collaboration combines Swift’s reach with Consensys’ blockchain expertise. The conceptual prototype will guide decisions on use cases, supported currencies, and regions for future rollouts.

Enhancing Legacy Systems Through Ledger Integration

Swift also revealed updates to its traditional rails to offer faster and transparent payment services. By improving the predictability of fees and settlement speeds, Swift is positioning its blockchain ledger as a parallel innovation stream. The dual-track approach addresses both fiat infrastructure upgrades and digital asset integration.

More than 11,500 financial institutions use Swift for global payments. The blockchain ledger serves as a natural evolution of Swift’s recent digital asset trials. It represents Swift’s effort to maintain relevance while global finance moves toward decentralization and tokenized assets.

The blockchain ledger will act as a trusted system for transaction validation while enabling banks to operate within regulatory frameworks. With active industry collaboration and technical backing, Swift’s ledger development marks a turning point in institutional blockchain adoption.

 

