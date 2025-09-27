ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
SWIFT is reportedly planning to test payment transactions and messaging on-chain in partnership with over a dozen big banks, using the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea.SWIFT is reportedly planning to test payment transactions and messaging on-chain in partnership with over a dozen big banks, using the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea.

SWIFT allegedly partners with big banks to test on-chain transactions using Linea

Di: Fxstreet
2025/09/27 06:20
LINEA
LINEA$0.01259+0.96%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2552-14.99%
  • SWIFT is reportedly testing on-chain payments and messaging using Layer-2 network Linea.
  • The project involves over a dozen major global institutions that are actively participating in the testing.
  • Linea was selected for its ZK rollup technology, offering low-cost and high-throughput transactions.

SWIFT is reportedly planning to test payment transactions and messaging on-chain in partnership with over a dozen big banks, using the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea.

SWIFT plans to test payments and messaging infrastructure on-chain using Linea

Global financial messaging co-operative SWIFT is planning to experiment with putting its core messaging framework on-chain in collaboration with more than a dozen major institutions, according to a report from The Big Whale on Friday.

The institutions, including banks BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, have chosen the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea for the project. The use of the Linea network highlights its focus on privacy through its ZK rollup.

Linea is an Ethereum rollup designed to provide lower gas fees, higher throughput, and faster transactions through its advanced zk-rollup technology.

The report, citing a source from one of the banks, stated that the project will take months to complete but could bring about a major technological shift in international interbank payments.

SWIFT hinted on Thursday that it is developing new rules with a coalition of more than 30 early-adopter banks to establish a standard for cross-border payments by consumers and small businesses.

The initiative aims to enhance the cross-border leg of payments, where progress has already been made. It also seeks to reduce delays in the "last mile," the domestic stage of transactions that accounts for 80% of the total time due to local regulations and infrastructure.

The co-operative had announced in October last year that banks in North America, Europe and Asia had begun live testing of digital asset transactions over its global messaging network. 

The testing aimed to link digital and traditional currency platforms through Swift's infrastructure, enabling cross-border transactions in both fiat and digital currencies.

The use of Linea could signal progress in SWIFT's plan, although there has not been any official word to confirm the claims.

The move further reflects the traditional financial sector's shift toward digital assets over the past few months, as regulatory pressures have eased globally.

The US enacted the GENIUS Act in July to regulate stablecoin activities across the region. Additionally, nine EU banks are planning to launch a Euro-backed stablecoin that complies with the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02099-3.71%
Threshold
T$0.01287+0.62%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02426+3.19%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,207.03+1.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005028-6.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,661.00
$104,661.00$104,661.00

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,578.05
$3,578.05$3,578.05

+1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.84
$164.84$164.84

+1.42%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3399
$2.3399$2.3399

+1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17986
$0.17986$0.17986

+0.99%