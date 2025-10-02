Swedish Parliament Received Proposal from MPs to Create a National Bitcoin Reserve

The MPs called on the Swedish government to explore the possibility of forming a bitcoin reserve.

In their opinion, the asset could complement gold and foreign exchange reserves, and the Riksbank could become a responsible custodian institution.

In addition, the authors cited inflation protection and bitcoin liquidity as arguments in favor of their proposal.

Two members of the Swedish Democrats party, Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, submitted a proposal to the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, to study the possibility of creating a strategic national bitcoin reserve.

In this initiative, dated October 1, 2025, the parliamentarians called on the government to conduct a study on how to build a state reserve in bitcoin and which institution should administer it.

In April of this year, Swedish MP Rickard Nordin sent a request to Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson regarding the possibility of using bitcoin to create a crypto reserve.

At the same time, Dioukarev and Perez proposed to confirm officially that the government does not plan to change the definition of legal tender or introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The document states that bitcoin can serve as a supplement to gold and foreign exchange reserves. The deputies called the cryptocurrency digital gold, which has the potential to diversify state assets and protect against inflation.

It is worth noting that BlackRock ‘s Head of Digital Assets, Robert Mitchnick, and US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have also previously spoken about bitcoin as digital gold.

Proponents’ arguments include several aspects:

Diversification: Unlike traditional currencies and gold, which are subject to political and geopolitical risks, bitcoin is not controlled by the monetary policies of individual countries.

Inflation protection: Unlike fiat currencies, which can be issued indefinitely, the total number of bitcoins is limited to 21 million.

Liquidity: Bitcoin is traded around the clock, transactions are almost instantaneous, and cost significantly less than international currency transfers.

Innovations: The authors note that bitcoin is already among the world’s largest assets — along with silver and most global corporations.

In July this year, bitcoin was ranked fifth in the global ranking of the largest assets by market capitalization. At the time of writing, according to Companies Market Cap, the asset is in seventh place.

Moreover, CryptoQuant predicts that bitcoin will reach a market capitalization of $5 trillion based on the current hash rate.

The initiative in Sweden comes amid a global trend towards the formation of state crypto reserves. In the US, President Donald Trump signed a decree in March to create a national bitcoin reserve funded by confiscated assets.

Bhutan, El Salvador, and the United Arab Emirates have also taken similar steps. At the same time, the United Kingdom and China actually already have reserves consisting of confiscated digital assets. Poland and the Czech Republic are also discussing the possibility of creating strategic bitcoin reserves.

The authors of the Swedish proposal believe that to launch such a reserve in a budget-neutral manner, the government could transfer the confiscated bitcoins to the management of the country’s central bank, the Riksbank, or another responsible institution.

