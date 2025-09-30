Sui Foundation Launches Comprehensive Security Initiative for Ecosystem Protection



Rongchai Wang



The Sui Foundation unveils a multi-year security initiative to safeguard its ecosystem, addressing critical vulnerabilities and enhancing user safety across the network.











The Sui Foundation has announced a significant expansion of its security measures through a multi-year initiative aimed at protecting users and developers within its blockchain ecosystem. This development comes as part of a broader effort to address vulnerabilities and enhance safety across all layers of the network, according to the Sui Foundation.

Comprehensive Security Program

Building on a previously announced $10 million commitment, the Sui Ecosystem Security Expansion Initiative seeks to move beyond traditional audits. The initiative will focus on proactive monitoring, formal verification, and the deployment of shared defense tools to elevate the baseline of security across the ecosystem.

Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “For too long, advanced security has been an overlooked part of crypto tooling. Sui is setting a new standard by not only protecting the core protocol, but also hardening the entire ecosystem.”

Addressing Web3 Vulnerabilities

The Sui Foundation’s initiative comes in response to the increasing number of hacks and exploits within the Web3 space. In the first half of 2025 alone, nearly $2.5 billion was impacted by such incidents. The foundation aims to combat these threats by establishing ecosystem-wide defenses that go beyond protecting the core networking protocol.

Key Areas of Focus

The initiative will concentrate on several critical areas:

Shielding End-Users: Expanding impersonation detection, transaction simulation, and malicious app detection to reduce risks associated with phishing and unauthorized transactions.

Expanding impersonation detection, transaction simulation, and malicious app detection to reduce risks associated with phishing and unauthorized transactions. Ecosystem-Wide Visibility: Implementing exploit monitoring and alerting, as well as integrating advanced tools into block explorers for enhanced visibility into suspicious activities.

Implementing exploit monitoring and alerting, as well as integrating advanced tools into block explorers for enhanced visibility into suspicious activities. Advanced Protocol Security: Utilizing exploit simulations, formal verification, and crowdsourced AI bug finding to identify and address vulnerabilities proactively.

Utilizing exploit simulations, formal verification, and crowdsourced AI bug finding to identify and address vulnerabilities proactively. Secure Development Standards: Providing secure-by-default smart contract templates to improve the safety of new projects.

Raising Security Standards

The primary goal of the Sui Foundation’s initiative is to raise the security standards across the entire ecosystem, benefiting both users and developers. By offering advanced security tools and techniques, the foundation aims to create safer environments for wallet users, explorers, and marketplaces, while providing developers with the resources needed to build secure applications.

Commitment to Ecosystem Safety

The Sui Foundation’s commitment to advancing ecosystem safety reflects its dedication to fostering trust and security in the blockchain space. As the threats of tomorrow remain uncertain, this initiative underscores the foundation’s proactive approach to preparing for future challenges and maintaining its position as a leading Layer 1 network in terms of security.

Image source: Shutterstock



