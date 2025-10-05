Sui Foundation Introduces Advanced Replay and Debugging Tools for Developers



Iris Coleman



Sui Foundation unveils replay and debugging tools to empower developers by enabling transaction reconstruction and issue diagnosis, enhancing reliability in the Web3 ecosystem.











In an effort to enhance the development experience within the Web3 ecosystem, the Sui Foundation has introduced new replay and debugging tools aimed at providing developers with the ability to reconstruct and analyze past blockchain transactions. According to Sui Foundation, these tools offer a more efficient means for developers to diagnose issues, ensuring more reliable applications and smoother user experiences.

Addressing Blockchain’s Unique Challenges

Blockchain technology presents unique challenges for developers, especially due to its immutable nature and the complexity of transactions that often include native commands and smart contract calls. Once a transaction is executed, developers can observe the final outcomes on the blockchain. However, retracing the steps leading to these results is not straightforward, unlike traditional systems where code can be re-run under the same conditions.

Replay Tool Features

The replay tool introduced by Sui allows developers to reproduce any past transaction locally. This feature is crucial for validating assumptions, inspecting object changes, or diagnosing unexpected outcomes. The tool operates in two modes: a standard mode that provides high-level transaction information and a tracing mode that captures detailed execution steps, including native Sui commands and individual Move instructions.

Importantly, the replay tool is compatible with all historical transactions on the network, offering developers confidence in its applicability across different activities.

Debugging with Precision

Complementing the replay tool is the debugging capability, which allows developers to delve into the “why” behind transaction outcomes. The debugger facilitates step-by-step execution of reconstructed transactions, enabling developers to pinpoint where logic diverged from expectations. This process is further enhanced by the VSCode Move Trace Debugger extension, which supports debugging onchain transactions and Move unit tests through a user-friendly interface.

Broader Impacts on the Ecosystem

The introduction of these tools not only simplifies the debugging process for developers but also contributes to the overall reliability of the Sui ecosystem. By eliminating guesswork and reducing diagnostic time, developers can confidently deploy code, thereby enhancing user trust and interaction safety. These advancements underscore Sui’s commitment to raising standards in Web3 application development, fostering an environment where reliability and responsiveness are paramount.

Through these innovations, the Sui Foundation continues to support the growth and stability of the blockchain ecosystem, providing developers with the tools necessary to build with confidence and precision.

