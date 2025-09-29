ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post SUI, ENA, EIGEN Lead October’s Biggest Token Unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto tokens worth more than $773 million will enter the market over the next seven days. Notably, three major ecosystems, Sui (SUI), EigenCloud (EIGEN), and Ethena (ENA) will release significant new token supply into circulation in the first week of October. The token unlocks will inject fresh liquidity into the market and can also trigger price swings and volatility. So, here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project. 1. Sui (SUI) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: October 1 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 44 million SUI (0.44% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 3.568 billion SUI Total Supply: 10 billion SUI Sui is a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. It utilizes the Move programming language to enable scalable, secure, and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). Moreover, the network focuses on parallel execution for high throughput, making it suitable for gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 ecosystems.  On October 1, Sui will unlock 44 million SUI tokens as part of its ongoing monthly vesting schedule. This stack represents 1.23% of the released supply. Furthermore, it is worth approximately $145.18 million. SUI Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist Of the unlocked supply, 19.32 million SUI will go to Series B investors. Community reserve and early contributors will get 12.63 million and 9.98 million SUI, respectively. Lastly, Mysten Labs will receive 2.07 million altcoins. 2. EigenCloud (EIGEN) Unlock Date: October 1 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 36.82 million EIGEN (2.1% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 339.49 million EIGEN Total Supply: 1.749 billion EIGEN EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) is a verifiable cloud platform built on the EigenLayer protocol. It offers developers a unified infrastructure to create trustless, verifiable Web3 applications and services. Sponsored Sponsored On October 1, the network will unlock 36.82 million EIGEN tokens, worth around $64.80 million. The unlocked tokens… The post SUI, ENA, EIGEN Lead October’s Biggest Token Unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto tokens worth more than $773 million will enter the market over the next seven days. Notably, three major ecosystems, Sui (SUI), EigenCloud (EIGEN), and Ethena (ENA) will release significant new token supply into circulation in the first week of October. The token unlocks will inject fresh liquidity into the market and can also trigger price swings and volatility. So, here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project. 1. Sui (SUI) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: October 1 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 44 million SUI (0.44% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 3.568 billion SUI Total Supply: 10 billion SUI Sui is a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. It utilizes the Move programming language to enable scalable, secure, and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). Moreover, the network focuses on parallel execution for high throughput, making it suitable for gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 ecosystems.  On October 1, Sui will unlock 44 million SUI tokens as part of its ongoing monthly vesting schedule. This stack represents 1.23% of the released supply. Furthermore, it is worth approximately $145.18 million. SUI Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist Of the unlocked supply, 19.32 million SUI will go to Series B investors. Community reserve and early contributors will get 12.63 million and 9.98 million SUI, respectively. Lastly, Mysten Labs will receive 2.07 million altcoins. 2. EigenCloud (EIGEN) Unlock Date: October 1 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 36.82 million EIGEN (2.1% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 339.49 million EIGEN Total Supply: 1.749 billion EIGEN EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) is a verifiable cloud platform built on the EigenLayer protocol. It offers developers a unified infrastructure to create trustless, verifiable Web3 applications and services. Sponsored Sponsored On October 1, the network will unlock 36.82 million EIGEN tokens, worth around $64.80 million. The unlocked tokens…

SUI, ENA, EIGEN Lead October’s Biggest Token Unlocks

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:18
SUI
SUI$2,1527+2,06%
Ethena
ENA$0,3292+2,81%
EigenLayer
EIGEN$0,8691+7,54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007193+2,52%
COM
COM$0,006283+1,17%

Crypto tokens worth more than $773 million will enter the market over the next seven days. Notably, three major ecosystems, Sui (SUI), EigenCloud (EIGEN), and Ethena (ENA) will release significant new token supply into circulation in the first week of October.

The token unlocks will inject fresh liquidity into the market and can also trigger price swings and volatility. So, here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project.

1. Sui (SUI)

Sponsored

Sponsored

  • Unlock Date: October 1
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 44 million SUI (0.44% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 3.568 billion SUI
  • Total Supply: 10 billion SUI

Sui is a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. It utilizes the Move programming language to enable scalable, secure, and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). Moreover, the network focuses on parallel execution for high throughput, making it suitable for gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 ecosystems. 

On October 1, Sui will unlock 44 million SUI tokens as part of its ongoing monthly vesting schedule. This stack represents 1.23% of the released supply. Furthermore, it is worth approximately $145.18 million.

SUI Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist

Of the unlocked supply, 19.32 million SUI will go to Series B investors. Community reserve and early contributors will get 12.63 million and 9.98 million SUI, respectively. Lastly, Mysten Labs will receive 2.07 million altcoins.

2. EigenCloud (EIGEN)

  • Unlock Date: October 1
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 36.82 million EIGEN (2.1% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 339.49 million EIGEN
  • Total Supply: 1.749 billion EIGEN

EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) is a verifiable cloud platform built on the EigenLayer protocol. It offers developers a unified infrastructure to create trustless, verifiable Web3 applications and services.

Sponsored

Sponsored

On October 1, the network will unlock 36.82 million EIGEN tokens, worth around $64.80 million. The unlocked tokens represent 13.77% of the released supply.

EIGEN Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist

The team will split the unlocked supply two ways. Investors will gain 19.75 million tokens. Moreover, early contributors will get 17.07 million EIGEN.

3. Ethena (ENA)

  • Unlock Date: October 2
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 40.63 million ENA (0.27% of Circulating Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 6.889 billion ENA
  • Total Supply: 15 billion ENA

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum (ETH). The protocol’s flagship product is USDe, a synthetic dollar stablecoin. Furthermore, ENA is the protocol’s governance token.

The team will release 40.63 million ENA tokens on October 2 via its cliff vesting schedule. The tokens, worth $23.42 million, account for 0.62% of the released supply.

ENA Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist

Ethena will award the entire unlocked supply to the Foundation. In addition to these three, Immutable (IMX), ZetaChain (ZETA), and IOTA (IOTA) will also experience new supply entering the market in the first week of October.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-token-unlocks-first-week-of-october/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0,01733+3,40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,001166-1,10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0,02099-3,71%
Threshold
T$0,01287+0,62%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,02426+3,19%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104 207,03+1,92%
Moonveil
MORE$0,005028-6,31%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 661,00
$104 661,00$104 661,00

+0,86%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 578,05
$3 578,05$3 578,05

+1,77%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164,84
$164,84$164,84

+1,42%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3399
$2,3399$2,3399

+1,03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17986
$0,17986$0,17986

+0,99%