Sui Blockchain to Release Two Native Stablecoins with Ethena Labs Valued at $30B

Key Takeaways:

Sui Network teams up with Ethena Labs to roll out suiUSDe and USDi in Q4 2025

suiUSDe is a yield-bearing synthetic dollar, while USDi is backed by BlackRock’s tokenized fund

The launch positions Sui as the first major non-EVM chain with native stablecoin infrastructure

The need to dominate the trillion-dollar stablecoin market is on the rise. Sui, an Layer-1 blockchain that has grown to be one of the fastest and has a $30 billion ecosystem, is about to roll out two native stablecoins in partnership with Ethena Labs and Sui Foundation. The announcement also unveils suiUSDe and USDi two assets in the U.S. dollar that provide the fuel to decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, payments, and liquidity throughout the Sui blockchain.

Read More: Sui Secures Institutional Backing as 21Shares Joins Forces in $16T Real-World Asset Race

A Major Leap for the Sui Ecosystem

The introduction of these tokens signals a turning point for Sui. In contrast to most networks that depend on Ethereum-issued stablecoins such as USDC or USDT, Sui is introducing its own native stable assets designed specifically for its blockchain.

suiUSDe: a synthetic dollar modeled after Ethena’s USDe, which has surpassed $14 billion in circulation. Backed by digital assets and short futures, it delivers yield to holders.

USDi is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. It is backed by the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), a tokenized money-market fund that invests in U.S. Treasuries and cash-equivalent instruments.

This dual-asset strategy gives users both a yield-bearing stablecoin and a fully collateralized, low-risk alternative.

The crypto adoption is centered on stablecoins. As stablecoins are increasingly utilized in world finance, in 2024 the transfer volume of stablecoins exceeded Visa and Mastercard combined.

The move by Sui differentiates it among other blockchains in that it offers performance-focused infrastructure to deal with stablecoins. In August 2025, the network transacted over $229 billion of stablecoin transfers, which proves the scalability of the network.

Through suiUSDe and USDi, Sui establishes itself as a financial liquidity center of on-chain finance, increasing the availability of DeFi services and payment rails.

Read More: Cetus Protocol Secures $500K Loan from Sui Foundation to Compensate Hack Victims, Vows Relaunch

Ethena’s Role: Stablecoin-as-a-Service

The protocol USDe is called Ethena Laboratories, and is leading the roll out. With its Ethena Whitelabel platform, the company runs one of the most rapidly expanding synthetic dollar systems in the field of DeFi and provides a Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

With this model, major blockchains, applications and wallets can release their own dollar assets with the least amount of friction. Sui is part of a group of tier-one partners, including MegaETH, that are using the infrastructure at Ethena to issue native stablecoins.

Guy Young, the CEO of Ethena Labs, stressed the fact that Sui was a clear choice due to its composability and swift execution:

The introduction of these stablecoins to Sui increases the utility of the digital dollar in a way that is not limited to the EVM, but in one of the most powerful DeFi ecosystems in crypto.

Industry-First Collaboration

The initiative also marks an industry milestone. This marks the first joint effort between a publicly traded digital-asset treasury (SUI Group Holdings, NASDAQ: SUIG), the Sui Foundation, and stablecoin issuer Ethena Labs. The project was launched with very little initial cost and limited recurring expenses, ensuring strong capital efficiency. Profits earned from the suiUSDe reserve will be directed toward buying SUI tokens, helping to reinforce liquidity within the network.

Marius Barnett, Chairman of SUI Group, emphasized the broader vision:

“This marks the beginning of our journey to create a next-generation ‘SUI Bank,’ designed to serve as the central liquidity hub for the entire ecosystem.”

The post Sui Blockchain to Release Two Native Stablecoins with Ethena Labs Valued at $30B appeared first on CryptoNinjas.