ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Key Takeaways: Sui Network teams up with Ethena Labs to roll out suiUSDe and USDi in Q4 2025 suiUSDe is a yield-bearing synthetic dollar, while USDi is backed by BlackRock’s The post Sui Blockchain to Release Two Native Stablecoins with Ethena Labs Valued at $30B appeared first on CryptoNinjas.Key Takeaways: Sui Network teams up with Ethena Labs to roll out suiUSDe and USDi in Q4 2025 suiUSDe is a yield-bearing synthetic dollar, while USDi is backed by BlackRock’s The post Sui Blockchain to Release Two Native Stablecoins with Ethena Labs Valued at $30B appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Sui Blockchain to Release Two Native Stablecoins with Ethena Labs Valued at $30B

Di: Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/02 23:27
SUI
SUI$2.1536+2.01%

Key Takeaways:

  • Sui Network teams up with Ethena Labs to roll out suiUSDe and USDi in Q4 2025
  • suiUSDe is a yield-bearing synthetic dollar, while USDi is backed by BlackRock’s tokenized fund
  • The launch positions Sui as the first major non-EVM chain with native stablecoin infrastructure

The need to dominate the trillion-dollar stablecoin market is on the rise. Sui, an Layer-1 blockchain that has grown to be one of the fastest and has a $30 billion ecosystem, is about to roll out two native stablecoins in partnership with Ethena Labs and Sui Foundation. The announcement also unveils suiUSDe and USDi two assets in the U.S. dollar that provide the fuel to decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, payments, and liquidity throughout the Sui blockchain.

Read More: Sui Secures Institutional Backing as 21Shares Joins Forces in $16T Real-World Asset Race

sui

A Major Leap for the Sui Ecosystem

The introduction of these tokens signals a turning point for Sui. In contrast to most networks that depend on Ethereum-issued stablecoins such as USDC or USDT, Sui is introducing its own native stable assets designed specifically for its blockchain.

  • suiUSDe: a synthetic dollar modeled after Ethena’s USDe, which has surpassed $14 billion in circulation. Backed by digital assets and short futures, it delivers yield to holders.
  • USDi is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. It is backed by the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), a tokenized money-market fund that invests in U.S. Treasuries and cash-equivalent instruments.

This dual-asset strategy gives users both a yield-bearing stablecoin and a fully collateralized, low-risk alternative.

The crypto adoption is centered on stablecoins. As stablecoins are increasingly utilized in world finance, in 2024 the transfer volume of stablecoins exceeded Visa and Mastercard combined.

The move by Sui differentiates it among other blockchains in that it offers performance-focused infrastructure to deal with stablecoins. In August 2025, the network transacted over $229 billion of stablecoin transfers, which proves the scalability of the network.

Through suiUSDe and USDi, Sui establishes itself as a financial liquidity center of on-chain finance, increasing the availability of DeFi services and payment rails.

Read More: Cetus Protocol Secures $500K Loan from Sui Foundation to Compensate Hack Victims, Vows Relaunch

Ethena’s Role: Stablecoin-as-a-Service

The protocol USDe is called Ethena Laboratories, and is leading the roll out. With its Ethena Whitelabel platform, the company runs one of the most rapidly expanding synthetic dollar systems in the field of DeFi and provides a Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

With this model, major blockchains, applications and wallets can release their own dollar assets with the least amount of friction. Sui is part of a group of tier-one partners, including MegaETH, that are using the infrastructure at Ethena to issue native stablecoins.

Guy Young, the CEO of Ethena Labs, stressed the fact that Sui was a clear choice due to its composability and swift execution:

The introduction of these stablecoins to Sui increases the utility of the digital dollar in a way that is not limited to the EVM, but in one of the most powerful DeFi ecosystems in crypto.

ethena

Industry-First Collaboration

The initiative also marks an industry milestone. This marks the first joint effort between a publicly traded digital-asset treasury (SUI Group Holdings, NASDAQ: SUIG), the Sui Foundation, and stablecoin issuer Ethena Labs. The project was launched with very little initial cost and limited recurring expenses, ensuring strong capital efficiency. Profits earned from the suiUSDe reserve will be directed toward buying SUI tokens, helping to reinforce liquidity within the network.

Marius Barnett, Chairman of SUI Group, emphasized the broader vision:
 “This marks the beginning of our journey to create a next-generation ‘SUI Bank,’ designed to serve as the central liquidity hub for the entire ecosystem.”

The post Sui Blockchain to Release Two Native Stablecoins with Ethena Labs Valued at $30B appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,629.69
$104,629.69$104,629.69

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,586.88
$3,586.88$3,586.88

+2.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.28
$165.28$165.28

+1.69%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3380
$2.3380$2.3380

+0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17974
$0.17974$0.17974

+0.93%