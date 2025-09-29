ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a preferred DeFi project, offering structured borrowing and lending, stablecoin innovation, and promising returns. Phase 6 of the presale will be priced at $0.035, with $16.45 million raised and 50% of the phase allocation sold.Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a preferred DeFi project, offering structured borrowing and lending, stablecoin innovation, and promising returns. Phase 6 of the presale will be priced at $0.035, with $16.45 million raised and 50% of the phase allocation sold.

Structured Lending Puts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in the Spotlight

Di: Hackernoon
2025/09/29 15:39
DeFi
DEFI$0.000796-1.72%

As meme coin enthusiasts witness SHIB struggling to sustain its volatility, many traders are searching for a crypto project with stronger fundamentals and real utility. Crypto charts are showing growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) alternatives, and the crypto fear and greed index indicates cautious optimism among retail investors. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a preferred DeFi project, offering structured borrowing and lending, stablecoin innovation, and promising returns.

Structured Lending, Borrowing, and Stablecoin Utility

Phase 6 of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale will be priced at $0.035, with $16.45 million raised and 50% of the phase allocation sold to over 16,650 holders. Phase 7 will increase the price to $0.040, representing a 15% rise from the current phase. Security will be ensured through a CertiK audit, scoring 90 for Token Scan and 79 for Skynet. A 50,000 USDT bug bounty will reward participants across critical, major, medium, and low tiers, and a $100,000 giveaway will reward ten lucky winners with $10,000 in MUTM tokens each. Social engagement is strong, with 12K+ Twitter followers actively tracking updates.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will deliver a dual lending system that addresses both safe and high-yield opportunities. In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, users will lend blue-chip assets or stablecoins to earn interest. For example, a $10,000 USDC deposit will generate mtUSDC at 15% APY, providing predictable, secure returns. Borrowing is equally well-structured, allowing participants to take $7,500 DAI loans against $10,000 ETH collateral at a safe 75% loan-to-value ratio. This ensures all positions are overcollateralized and protected against market swings, giving traders confidence in their exposure.

For more volatile tokens, the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) mechanism will provide isolated lending pools, such as PEPE, with individually negotiated APYs. These pools will be separated from P2C lending to safeguard core liquidity, ensuring retail participants’ capital remains secure even in turbulent markets. The Stability Factor will further enhance security by automatically triggering liquidations when collateral falls below thresholds, with liquidators purchasing debt at a discount to maintain system solvency.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also introduce a decentralized $1 stablecoin, minted exclusively when users borrow against collateral and burned upon repayment or liquidation. Interest rates will be governed by platform rules to maintain the peg, supporting borrowing while keeping the system balanced. The combination of structured lending, overcollateralization, and a stablecoin ensures MUTM will remain a dependable option for investors seeking lower risk in a volatile environment.

Price discovery and liquidity management will be managed with Chainlink oracles providing reliable USD and native asset pricing, supplemented by fallback and aggregated feeds, as well as DEX TWAPs. Borrow rates will adjust dynamically with pool utilization, ensuring capital is efficiently allocated and risks are minimized. Lower rates will encourage borrowing during periods of abundant liquidity, while higher rates will incentivize repayments and deposits when pools tighten. This approach will maintain healthy liquidity and create a balanced ecosystem for both lenders and borrowers.

mtToken Staking, and Roadmap Advantages

The mtToken ecosystem will further enhance investor benefits. Users staking mtTokens will earn MUTM rewards, and platform revenue will be allocated for open-market buybacks increasing demand. The dashboard allows holders to track their ROI, monitor rankings, and participate in the Top-50 leaderboard to earn bonus tokens, gamifying investment activity and encouraging long-term engagement.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will follow a phased roadmap. Phase 1 presale will lay the foundation for token distribution, Phase 2 will focus on developing core smart contracts and front/back-end infrastructure, Phase 3 will introduce beta testing and exchange listing preparation, and Phase 4 will deliver the live platform with Layer-2 integration. Layer-2 integration will enhance transaction speed and reduce costs, providing a seamless experience for users and increasing adoption.

Conclusion

An investor reallocating $5,000 from SHIB into MUTM during Phase 1 will see 3.5× returns by Phase 6, with future growth projected toward $0.06 at listing and long-term $1 targets. This makes Mutuum Finance (MUTM) a compelling alternative for traders seeking a utility-driven token with structured, risk-mitigated growth.

With Phase 6 already 50% sold and Phase 7 set for a 15% price jump to $0.040, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presents a prime opportunity for SHIB traders and DeFi enthusiasts alike. Secure entry, structured lending, and stablecoin utility make MUTM one of the most attractive crypto investments as traders pivot toward more reliable assets.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do your own research before making any financial decision.

:::

\

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02099-3.71%
Threshold
T$0.01287+0.62%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02426+3.19%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,207.03+1.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005028-6.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,657.79
$104,657.79$104,657.79

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,578.44
$3,578.44$3,578.44

+1.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.82
$164.82$164.82

+1.40%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3398
$2.3398$2.3398

+1.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17981
$0.17981$0.17981

+0.97%