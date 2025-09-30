Stripe launches stablecoin issuance and AI transaction standards, collaborating with OpenAI and Phantom

PANews reported on September 30th, according to CoinDesk, that Stripe announced Open Issuance, enabling businesses to issue custom stablecoins with minimal code. Phantom's CASH will be the first to be issued, with Hyperliquid's USDH and MetaMask's mUSD also expected to be integrated. This solution, based on Stripe's $1.1 billion acquisition of Bridge, allows issuers to allocate reserves between government bonds and cash, with asset management provided by BlackRock, Fidelity, Superstate, and Lead Bank. Stripe also launched the Agentic Commerce Protocol, a collaboration with OpenAI to facilitate transactions between merchants and AI agents. Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic are participating in the testing. Stripe is also developing Tempo, a payment chain with Paradigm, to expand its blockchain infrastructure.