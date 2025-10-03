ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The U.S. stock market extended its rally on Friday as Wall Street continued to downplay the government shutdown and as a wave of AI deals added further momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 180 points, and the benchmark S&P…The U.S. stock market extended its rally on Friday as Wall Street continued to downplay the government shutdown and as a wave of AI deals added further momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 180 points, and the benchmark S&P…

Stock market news: S&P 500 extends rally as shutdown delays jobs report

Di: Crypto.news
2025/10/03 22:21
PoP Planet
P$0.0333-1.71%
Union
U$0.006195-0.76%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06456+1.23%

The U.S. stock market extended its rally on Friday as Wall Street continued to downplay the government shutdown and as a wave of AI deals added further momentum.

Summary
  • Stock market news today is dominated by headlines on rallying Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
  • All major indexes hit record highs even as the government shutdown sees a highly anticipated jobs report delayed.
  • Greed dominates sentiment as AI deals lead to increased investor bets on fresh gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 180 points, and the benchmark S&P 500 hovered near its latest all-time high with a 0.28% uptick. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.25%, and the small-cap index, the Russell 2000, added 0.22%.

Gains across equities aside, the crypto market has also recorded a significant surge, led by Bitcoin (BTC). Spot gold also remained near record highs.

US stock market news: jobs report delayed

Friday, Oct. 3, was a highly anticipated date until the U.S. government entered a shutdown and put the expected release of the September jobs report in jeopardy. As such, the market has largely not cracked after the Bureau of Labor Statistics failed to release the key monthly employment report.

While the jobs data represent a metric that policymakers, including the Federal Reserve, closely watch, its delay has put more weight on the recently released ADP private payrolls report. The private jobs data further signaled a slowdown in the U.S. labor market.

In September, the private sector saw a 32,000-job decline in hiring.

Analysts say stock market in “manic” zone

The S&P 500 led the intraday gains after yet another march to a new high.

The index has hit a new record 27 times since June. With the stock market showing no signs of an immediate slowdown, market experts say investor greed is pushing the major indexes deep into a “manic” zone.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that a sentiment gauge shows stocks have rallied into “a manic” zone. This zone signals Wall Street has stretched its exuberance.

However, analysts say investors continue to bet on more gains and are shrugging off would-be signs of a top. Despite the government shutdown and related developments, investors are betting on the stock rally to have another leg up.

Investors bet on AI surge

Artificial intelligence related deals, including one that has OpenAI’s valuation at $500 billion to become the world’s most valuable startup, have buoyed bulls. Nvidia, Intel, Hitachi, and Fujitsu are some of the companies involved in the latest AI deals, with these developments dominating stock market news headlines on Friday.

Joe Gilbert, a portfolio manager at Integrity Asset Management, sees the rally as a “tsunami” that bears cannot stop at the moment. Investor bets on AI trades, already at a new high, will likely soar if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates at its next meeting.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,629.69
$104,629.69$104,629.69

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,588.81
$3,588.81$3,588.81

+2.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.40
$165.40$165.40

+1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3413
$2.3413$2.3413

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17995
$0.17995$0.17995

+1.05%