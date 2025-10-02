Stock Exchange Deutsche Börse Puts Multi-Asset Class Market Data on Blockchain through Chainlink Partnership

Deutsche Börse Group, an equities group company, announced a strategic collaboration with Chainlink to bring its comprehensive investment data on-chain for the first time.

Deutsche Börse Group is an international equities group company focusing on trading, custody, settlement, and clearing for derivatives, securities, and other investment instruments.

Its sister companies, including Eurex (a derivatives exchange), Xetra (a reference market for equities and ETFs exchange trading), and Tradegate (an exchange provider of equities and ETPs), form part of the wider Deutsche Börse Group. This makes Deutsche Börse Group the third largest exchange group in Europe by market capitalization after Euronext Paris and the London Stock Exchange.

Deutsche Börse Runs Verifiable Market On-Chain Data Powered by Chainlink

This partnership enabled the integration of Deutsche Börse Group’s multi-asset class market data into the blockchain environment through Chainlink’s DataLink, an institutional-grade data publishing service. This means that market data from Deutsche Börse, including that from its sister firms, is now accessible on-chain.

Through this collaboration, Deutsche Börse leverages Chainlink’s data architecture to publish its diversified market data on-chain. By utilizing Chainlink’s expertise, Deutsche Börse ensures its securities market data is accurately published on-chain in a way that is safe, verifiable, and distributed. This allows both its customers and securities services providers to rely on the effectiveness and accuracy of the data, a move that enhances the reliability and efficiency of its securities trading.

With the DataLink, multiple DeFi protocols from numerous permissionless and permissioned blockchains within the Chainlink ecosystem can access market data from Deutsche Börse Group. This integration creates new opportunities for investment offerings and services backed by Deutsche Börse’s reliable on-chain data, powering traditional finance.

Blockchain Technology: Powering the Transformation of Traditional Financial Assets

Using this partnership, Deutsche Börse sends a clear message: the future of the investment industry lies in infusing traditional assets with the cutting-edge blockchain solution. By utilizing Chainlink’s DataLink, Deutsche Börse strengthens its traditional market and enables it to become more accessible to a widespread customer base.

The collaboration shows Deutsche Börse’s commitment to making its data accessible in a revolutionary and future-oriented approach. Using its alliance, Deutsche Börse unlocks new opportunities by exploiting untapped capabilities of the decentralized world and building a strong connection between traditional finance and innovation.