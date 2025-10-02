StealthEX Marks 7th Anniversary with $700 Week-Long Giveaway!

StealthEX, a leading instant, non-custodial crypto exchange, is celebrating its seventh anniversary by launching a "7-Day Giveaway" event for its community. From October 6 to October 12, the platform will collaborate with prominent partners—including SwapSpace, Swapzone, Brett (Based) (BRETT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Rejuve.AI (RJV), Turbo (TURBO), and Pepecoin (PEP)—to give away a total of $700 in prizes on its social media channels.

The week-long celebration is designed to thank the vibrant crypto community that has supported StealthEX over the past seven years. Each day, a new 24-hour giveaway will be announced on StealthEX’s official X (Twitter) and Telegram accounts, featuring a different partner project. Two winners will be selected daily to split a $100 prize pool, receiving $50 each in the specified token.

"Seven years is a significant milestone in the fast-paced crypto industry, and we wouldn't be here without our incredible community and partners”, said Vadim Taszycki, CBDO at StealthEX. “This giveaway is our way of saying thank you for the trust and support we've received. We are thrilled to celebrate this moment alongside an amazing lineup of projects that represent the diverse and innovative spirit of Web3."

Giveaway Schedule and Prizes

The daily giveaway schedule is as follows:

October 6: Partner: Brett (Based) | Prize: $100 in BRETT

October 7: Partner: SwapSpace | Prize: $100 in USDT

October 8: Partner: Shiba Inu | Prize: $100 in SHIB

October 9: Partner: Rejuve.AI | Prize: $100 in RJV

October 10: Partner: Swapzone | Prize: $100 in USDT

October 11: Partner: Turbo | Prize: $100 in TURBO

October 12: Partner: Pepecoin | Prize: $100 in PEP

How to Enter Giveaway

Participation in each daily giveaway is simple. Users must:

1. Follow both @StealthEX_io and the official X (Twitter) account of the partner for that day.

2. Like and Retweet the official giveaway post.

3. Tag 3 friends in the comments.

Winners will be announced at the end of each 24-hour period. All prizes are fully sponsored by StealthEX.

About StealthEX

StealthEX is an instant, non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange platform built to provide a seamless, private, and user-friendly swapping experience. True to its name, StealthEX prioritizes privacy, not requiring mandatory account registration or extensive KYC for standard transactions. The service offers access to over 2,000 cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains. By aggregating liquidity from major exchange providers, StealthEX ensures users can swap assets in just a few simple steps, always receiving competitive rates without surrendering custody of their funds.

About the Partners

SwapSpace and Swapzone are trusted integration partners and crypto exchange aggregators that help users find the best rates for their swaps across the market.

Brett (Based) is one of the most significant meme coins on the Base blockchain, inspired by a character from the "Boy's Club" comic.

Shiba Inu is a world-renowned decentralized meme token that has evolved into a global ecosystem.

Rejuve.AI is a decentralized AI network for longevity research, rewarding users for contributing health data to advance scientific discovery.

Turbo is a groundbreaking AI-created cryptocurrency, known as one of the first meme coins conceptualized and guided by GPT-4.

Pepecoin is a community-driven meme coin based on the iconic Pepe the Frog internet meme.

To participate in the giveaway and stay updated, follow StealthEX on X (Twitter) and join StealthEX Telegram community.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.