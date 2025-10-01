ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The feature, announced Sept. 30, uses wrapped assets like $wBTC and $tBTC to plug Bitcoin into Starknet’s Ethereum Layer 2 […] The post Starknet Adds BTC Staking, but Bitcoin Hyper Aims to Truly Make Bitcoin Productive appeared first on Coindoo.The feature, announced Sept. 30, uses wrapped assets like $wBTC and $tBTC to plug Bitcoin into Starknet’s Ethereum Layer 2 […] The post Starknet Adds BTC Staking, but Bitcoin Hyper Aims to Truly Make Bitcoin Productive appeared first on Coindoo.

Starknet Adds BTC Staking, but Bitcoin Hyper Aims to Truly Make Bitcoin Productive

Di: Coindoo
2025/10/01 21:45
Bitcoin
BTC$104,617.17+2.47%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17798+2.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.35%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$104,484.49+2.47%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2523-22.60%

The feature, announced Sept. 30, uses wrapped assets like $wBTC and $tBTC to plug Bitcoin into Starknet’s Ethereum Layer 2 network.

That matters because Bitcoin is a $2.3T asset where almost all of it sits idle. Roughly 98.5% of supply does nothing on-chain, while Ethereum has already built a $140B+ staking economy – with a third of its circulating $ETH now locked up. By comparison, Bitcoin staking stands at just 58.5K coins.

The big question is whether wrapped $BTC staking is enough to make Bitcoin truly productive, or if it’s just a stopgap.

And that’s where the broader narrative kicks in: while Starknet experiments with yield, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is scaling $BTC into a fully usable ecosystem where payments, DeFi, and even meme coins can finally run natively on Bitcoin.

But first, let’s discuss Starknet and why its efforts could make Bitcoin Hyper an even more appealing solution for Bitcoin’s pains.

Starknet’s Play: Bitcoin Staking Through Wrapped Assets

On Sept. 30, Starknet confirmed that Bitcoin holders can now stake wrapped versions of their coins directly on its Ethereum-based Layer 2. Assets like $WBTC, $tBTC, Liquid BTC, and $SolvBTC plug into Starknet’s consensus, giving $BTC a way to earn rewards while supporting network security.

Starknet Bitcoin staking announcement.Source: @ready_co on X.

The staking process relies on zk-STARKs, a cryptographic system designed for speed, scalability, and even post-quantum resistance.

Starknet’s developers highlighted that their attempt at becoming a Bitcoin execution layer is in testing; they managed to verify Bitcoin’s full header chain in just 25 milliseconds on a Raspberry Pi.

The vision is straightforward: channel some of Bitcoin’s $2.3T dormant supply into productive use while also deepening Starknet’s liquidity base.

If successful, the move could create a self-sustaining cycle where more $BTC flows into Starknet, boosting security and making the ecosystem more attractive to developers and asset holders alike.

Why $BTC Needs a Productivity Boost

Bitcoin still dominates more than half of the crypto market cap, yet most of its $2.3T value just sits there. Unlike Ethereum, it never built a native staking economy, nor the layers of DeFi, dApps, and yield-bearing tools that keep $ETH circulating productively.

That gap is stark when you look at the numbers. Ethereum now has over $36M in locked staked tokens, with roughly one-third of its entire supply committed to securing the network.

Total Ethereum staked graph. Source: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin, by contrast, has only around 58.5K coins. And yet, demand exists. Many investors want yield on assets they consider safer than speculative altcoins.

$BTC could fill that role by anchoring security at lower cost than riskier tokens, while giving holders a modest return. If that cycle takes hold, Bitcoin’s liquidity starts to feed itself, rewarding participants and reinforcing the network’s importance.

But staking through wrapped assets still feels like a workaround. What if Bitcoin itself could become scalable, fast, and usable for DeFi, dApps, and even meme culture? That’s the gap Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is aiming to close.

Bitcoin Hyper: From Store of Value to Full Execution Layer

Starknet’s wrapped $BTC staking is a step forward, but Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is pushing much further.

Branded as the first true Bitcoin Layer 2, it’s powered by Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM), giving Bitcoin the kind of throughput and flexibility that $ETH unlocked years ago. Instead of being treated only as a ‘digital vault,’ Bitcoin can finally be used for payments, meme coins, dApps, and DeFi.

Transactions settle in under a second, with near-zero fees, while zero-knowledge proofs commit Bitcoin Hyper’s state back to BTC Layer 1 for security. From day one, it’s cross-chain. Bridging with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana means builders don’t have to pick sides.

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 explanation

And this isn’t just about yield. Bitcoin Hyper is pitching itself as Bitcoin’s execution layer, the place where culture, speed, and liquidity collide. Everything runs on $HYPER, from staking and gas fees to governance and launchpad access.

The presale has already raised over $19.5M, with tokens priced at $0.013015. Staking is also live, paying around 60% APY for early buyers.

Whale purchases in recent weeks have added conviction, with massive buys of $161.3K and $100.6K echoing how big players once backed Ethereum’s ICO at just $0.31 – long before it hit $4,800 at its peak.

For Bitcoin Hyper, the argument is clear: if Bitcoin ever has its own moment as an active execution layer, an early presale entry could be the cheapest ticket in. With supply tightening and the token still at presale pricing, the scarcity angle is front and center.

Visit the official Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Starknet Adds BTC Staking, but Bitcoin Hyper Aims to Truly Make Bitcoin Productive appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,617.17
$104,617.17$104,617.17

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,587.32
$3,587.32$3,587.32

+2.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.40
$165.40$165.40

+1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3404
$2.3404$2.3404

+1.05%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17994
$0.17994$0.17994

+1.04%