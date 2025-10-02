ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Stanley 1913 Aims For Another Viral Hit In Next ‘Wicked’ Cup Launch At Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Cynthia Erivo attends Target’s In-Store Event for Universal Pictures’ Wicked on November 15, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Target) Getty Images for Target Target hopes lightning strikes twice with its upcoming drop of an exclusive Stanley 1913 cup collection, celebrating the next installment in Universal Picture’s Wicked franchise. The new collection will be available on October 28 in stores and online in advance of the Wicked: For Good release on November 21. The first Target x Stanley Wicked collaboration sold out in just hours. NBC’s Today Show reported customers were tripping over themselves to get their cups, with one TikToker proudly exclaiming she’d “survived the Stanley wars.” Last year, Universal went all out in the licensing program surrounding the initial Wicked release – Target was one of its premier partners, with over 150 exclusives. While Target didn’t report on the sales of its Wicked range, it’s safe to say that the Stanley 1913 cups were the runaway bestseller. It’s also safe to say that despite the Wicked hype, the Stanley 1913 brand’s cult-like following was behind Target’s sales stampede. The “Galentine’s Day” Quencher collection, tried only to Valentine’s Day, had shoppers lining up at Target hours before the doors opened on drop day, with sell-outs reported in minutes. How A Century-Old Brand Became A Cult Favorite The all-steel, double-wall vacuum bottle was created by William Stanley Jr. in 1913 as a way to keep his coffee hot while working in his laboratory, inventing a wide range of electrical devices to help the modern world run. Seizing the opportunity to sell the containers to the growing class of industrial workers, he founded a company that eventually became Stanley 1913 – not to be confused with Stanley Black… The post Stanley 1913 Aims For Another Viral Hit In Next ‘Wicked’ Cup Launch At Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Cynthia Erivo attends Target’s In-Store Event for Universal Pictures’ Wicked on November 15, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Target) Getty Images for Target Target hopes lightning strikes twice with its upcoming drop of an exclusive Stanley 1913 cup collection, celebrating the next installment in Universal Picture’s Wicked franchise. The new collection will be available on October 28 in stores and online in advance of the Wicked: For Good release on November 21. The first Target x Stanley Wicked collaboration sold out in just hours. NBC’s Today Show reported customers were tripping over themselves to get their cups, with one TikToker proudly exclaiming she’d “survived the Stanley wars.” Last year, Universal went all out in the licensing program surrounding the initial Wicked release – Target was one of its premier partners, with over 150 exclusives. While Target didn’t report on the sales of its Wicked range, it’s safe to say that the Stanley 1913 cups were the runaway bestseller. It’s also safe to say that despite the Wicked hype, the Stanley 1913 brand’s cult-like following was behind Target’s sales stampede. The “Galentine’s Day” Quencher collection, tried only to Valentine’s Day, had shoppers lining up at Target hours before the doors opened on drop day, with sell-outs reported in minutes. How A Century-Old Brand Became A Cult Favorite The all-steel, double-wall vacuum bottle was created by William Stanley Jr. in 1913 as a way to keep his coffee hot while working in his laboratory, inventing a wide range of electrical devices to help the modern world run. Seizing the opportunity to sell the containers to the growing class of industrial workers, he founded a company that eventually became Stanley 1913 – not to be confused with Stanley Black…

Stanley 1913 Aims For Another Viral Hit In Next ‘Wicked’ Cup Launch At Target

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:37
COM
COM$0.006278+0.54%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6877+1.01%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5021+0.33%
GET
GET$0.001043-2.70%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02112-3.11%

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Cynthia Erivo attends Target’s In-Store Event for Universal Pictures’ Wicked on November 15, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Target)

Getty Images for Target

Target hopes lightning strikes twice with its upcoming drop of an exclusive Stanley 1913 cup collection, celebrating the next installment in Universal Picture’s Wicked franchise. The new collection will be available on October 28 in stores and online in advance of the Wicked: For Good release on November 21.

The first Target x Stanley Wicked collaboration sold out in just hours. NBC’s Today Show reported customers were tripping over themselves to get their cups, with one TikToker proudly exclaiming she’d “survived the Stanley wars.”

Last year, Universal went all out in the licensing program surrounding the initial Wicked release – Target was one of its premier partners, with over 150 exclusives. While Target didn’t report on the sales of its Wicked range, it’s safe to say that the Stanley 1913 cups were the runaway bestseller. It’s also safe to say that despite the Wicked hype, the Stanley 1913 brand’s cult-like following was behind Target’s sales stampede. The “Galentine’s Day” Quencher collection, tried only to Valentine’s Day, had shoppers lining up at Target hours before the doors opened on drop day, with sell-outs reported in minutes.

How A Century-Old Brand Became A Cult Favorite

The all-steel, double-wall vacuum bottle was created by William Stanley Jr. in 1913 as a way to keep his coffee hot while working in his laboratory, inventing a wide range of electrical devices to help the modern world run.

Seizing the opportunity to sell the containers to the growing class of industrial workers, he founded a company that eventually became Stanley 1913 – not to be confused with Stanley Black & Decker tools – currently owned by Pacific Market International. On a side note, Mr. Stanley’s son, Harold, went on to found investment firm Morgan Stanley.

For the first 50 or so years, the company continued its worker era with rugged classic bottles and lunchboxes, then in the mid-1960s, it expanded to serve outdoor adventurers with Stanley camping and hiking equipment.

The Quencher water bottle was first introduced during that era in 2016, but it didn’t make much noise until Terence Reilly joined the company in 2020 as president. In his past life, Reilly is credited with transforming Crocs into a cultural phenomenon during his tenure as Crocs’ CMO. Reilly returned to Crocs in April 2024.

Reilly ushered in the brand’s hydration era and applied the same topspin to Stanley Quenchers that he applied to Crocs, introducing fashion colors, celebrity collaborations, limited editions and using social media to generate a cult following, making the brand a must-carry accessory for a female audience.

Evolution To A Lifestyle Brand

Currently guided by president Matt Navarro, who joined Reilly at Stanley 1913 as vice president to lead the brand’s sales and commerce strategies in 2020, the company is continuing its evolution into a global lifestyle brand.

“Over the last five years, we’ve been really disruptive in the hydration space, focusing on the female customer with innovative products in bright, vibrant colors to align with people’s fashion and lifestyle,” Navarro explained, as he points to the brand having captured nearly 7 billion views on TikTok under the hashtag #StanleyCup through early 2024.

Exclusive Target x Wicked Stanley 1913 Quencher tumbler, Ozian Reprise

Courtesy of Stanley 1913

With hydration grounding the brand’s lifestyle evolution, it is turning attention to other lifestyles in continued need of hydration: sports.

“In this next phase, we’re building a premium lifestyle brand rooted in food and beverage culture,” he shared. “We are at the tip of the spear between culture, lifestyle, fashion trend and sport – in all those places people enjoy food and beverage, whether it’s athletes being hydrated, the mom in a yoga studio, the fan at a sporting event or concert goers attending music festivals.”

Collaborations Hold The Key

Stanley 1913 has hit the high notes in collaborations with entertainers, including Lainey Wilson, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone and K-pop star Jennie, as well as the Barbie and Wicked movies. It has also partnered with the LoveShackFancy fashion brand to capture the essence of founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s romantic expression on Quencher cups.

Now it is leaning into the sports world – prior to joining Stanley 1913, Navarro lived in that world with Rawlings, Wilson and Amer Sports. WNBA champ Caitlin Clark recently signed on and more than half of the purchasers of her signature water bottles were new to the brand.

In addition, Stanley 1913 has just signed a multi-year partnership with the PGA and lined up top players Nelly Korda and Collin Morikawa for collaborations. And across the pond, it is reaching football fans, aka soccer, in partnerships with the Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain football clubs and collaborations with Lionel Messi.

“Our collaborations have been super-successful,” Navarro said. “It’s our job to surprise and delight our customers with partnerships. They also bring new customers into our funnel, where we meet them within their lives. It gives our company clarity and direction.”

Admittedly, Navarro and his team face a challenge ahead in transforming Stanley 1913 from a functional drink bottle company into a lifestyle brand. But it has wind at its back after four years of skyrocketing growth that shows no signs of slowing down, Navarro concludes.

See Also:

ForbesHow Stanley 1913 Is Turning Virality Into A Global Lifestyle PlayBy Lela LondonForbesWhy All Brands Should Study Stanley Cup CEO Terence Reilly’s Marketing Masterclass

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/pamdanziger/2025/10/01/stanley-1913-aims-for-another-viral-hit-in-next-wicked-cup-launch-at-target/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,617.17
$104,617.17$104,617.17

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,587.44
$3,587.44$3,587.44

+2.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.44
$165.44$165.44

+1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3397
$2.3397$2.3397

+1.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17994
$0.17994$0.17994

+1.04%