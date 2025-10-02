Standard Chartered-custodied AlloyX launches tokenized fund on Polygon

AlloyX debuts a tokenized money market fund on Polygon, merging bank-custodied assets with DeFi strategies amid growing demand for real-world assets.
Tokenization infrastructure company AlloyX has launched a tokenized money market fund on Polygon, designed to combine bank-custodied assets with DeFi-native strategies — a move that highlights the accelerating growth of real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain.
The fund, called the Real Yield Token (RYT), represents shares in a traditional money market fund whose underlying assets are held in custody by Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and subject to regulatory compliance and audits, the company announced.
Like a conventional money market fund, RYT invests in short-term, low-risk instruments such as US Treasurys and commercial paper. Tokenization makes these shares tradable onchain, allowing holders to use them within decentralized finance ecosystems.
