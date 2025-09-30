ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Starknet enables Bitcoin staking with rewards in STRK and an incentive program of 100 million STRK.Starknet enables Bitcoin staking with rewards in STRK and an incentive program of 100 million STRK.

Staking Bitcoin on Starknet: 100M STRK, how it works and risks

Di: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 19:11
STRK
STRK$0.1482+12.87%
staking bitcoin starknet

Starknet enables Bitcoin staking with rewards in STRK and an incentive program of 100 million STRK. Non-custodial model, focused on bridge and delegation. Opportunity for DeFi, but technical and market risks remain.

Bitcoin staking arrives on Starknet. The initiative, announced in a statement on September 30, 2025, was reported by specialized outlets such as Decrypt and The Block, and allocates 100 million STRK to incentivize activities related to Bitcoin on the network (100M STRK ≈ 12 million dollars at the exchange rate on 09/30/2025 according to reported estimates).

According to the data collected by our editorial team through on‑chain dashboards like Dune and analysis reports on L2BEAT, in the hours following the announcement, there was a marked increase in queries and interest in metrics related to BTC bridged on Starknet. Industry analysts observe that an incentive program of this scale can generate spikes in TVL in the short term, but sustainability will depend on liquidity, reward design, and market risks.

News in Brief: What’s Changing and for Whom

Starknet now allows the use of tokenized BTC to contribute to network security through delegation. Users retain key control and earn rewards in STRK. That said, the initiative extends the use of BTC beyond traditional channels and complements the staking of the native token.

According to the Starknet team and the foundation, the planned budget amounts to 100 million STRK to promote Bitcoin products and activities on an Ethereum layer-2. The operational details – official bridge, contracts, and schedule – are still being defined and will be published as soon as they are available.

Actors and Products: Who Does What

  • RE7 develops a yield product denominated in BTC on Starknet, designed to integrate “yield” streams with rewards in STRK.
  • StarkWare emphasizes the non-custodial model, which enables delegation without relinquishing ownership of the assets.
  • Comparison: networks like GOAT Network primarily reward in BTC, while still maintaining incentives in native tokens, whereas Starknet favors rewards in STRK.

Incentives: 100M STRK, criteria and schedule

The incentive program aims to increase TVL, trading volumes, and participation of validators and delegators. Generally, such initiatives include minimum thresholds, durations, and wallet limits, although many specifics are still being defined (to be confirmed).

  • Budget: 100,000,000 STRK allocated to BTC initiatives on Starknet.
  • Rewards: payout in STRK for those who delegate BTC to the validation set or authorized products.
  • Schedule: timing, vesting periods, and limits for wallet/validator will be specified later.

Note: further details on rules, contracts, and the official bridge will be updated as soon as the complete document is published.

How Bitcoin Staking Works on Starknet

In summary, the user delegates a representation of BTC on Starknet – typically a tokenized or bridged version – earning rewards in STRK. The network uses technologies based on zero‑knowledge proofs to ensure scalability and verification, while keeping the user in full control of the assets. In this framework, the logic remains non-custodial.

Simplified architecture:

  • Bridge: transfers BTC or its equivalent to L2, through a tokenized form.
  • Delegate: the user entrusts the balance to a validator or a participating protocol.
  • Settlement: L2 mechanisms based on ZK proofs attest the network state towards Ethereum.
  • Reward: distribution of rewards in STRK with vesting and unlocking conditions to be defined.

As of today, the bridge for BTC on Starknet has not yet been announced, nor have the core contract addresses been disclosed. It should be noted that it is always advisable to verify official sources before proceeding with operations.

Market Impact: Integration of BTC into DeFi

The introduction of Bitcoin staking on Starknet could attract “idle” BTC capital, offering new collateral to lending protocols and yield strategies. The example of the agreement between Coinbase and Morpho on the Base network shows how targeted partnerships can unlock significant volumes.

The token STRK has historically shown strong volatility. Recent updates indicate, for example, that STRK had a market capitalization of approximately 498 million dollars and recorded a decline of 74% compared to the all-time high of 4.41 dollars reached in 2024. For more information on price, capitalization, and history, refer to CoinGecko.

Quick Guide: Getting Started Safely

  1. Wallet: use a wallet compatible with Starknet and updated to the latest version.
  2. Bridge: transfer BTC through the officially supported solution (awaiting the publication of verified addresses).
  3. Delegate: choose a validator or an authorized protocol, after carefully reviewing terms and reward policies.
  4. Monitoring: regularly check the rewards in STRK, the vesting periods, and the unstake conditions.

Due diligence checklist:

  • Verify the audits and addresses of the contracts through official channels.
  • Check for any deposit/withdrawal limits, slippage, and applicable fees.
  • Use interfaces that clearly display the transaction signature and allow for the revocation of permissions.

Risks: technical, market, and operational

The platform’s design was conceived to be non-custodial, but some risks persist:

  • Bridge and smart contract: potential bugs or exploits could lead to losses. Notable cross-chain incidents include Wormhole (2022) and Ronin (2022).
  • Market: the volatility of STRK can affect the actual yield of the rewards.
  • Liquidity: a strong concentration of incentives or validators could cause delays in unstake and high spreads.
  • Operations: risks related to approval errors or phishing attacks on unofficial interfaces remain a constant concern.

Best synthetic practices:

  • Use exclusively official links and verified channels (website, GitHub, X, Discord).
  • Start with small amounts to test the system before increasing exposure.
  • Consistently monitor the TVL, the inflows/outflows from the bridge, and the status of the validator nodes.

Technical Context: ZK proofs and L2 security

Starknet uses zero‑knowledge proofs technology to attest the network state on Ethereum, reducing costs and ensuring greater scalability. The system is based on the STARK protocol and the operational application introduced in recent years by Eli Ben‑Sasson, co‑founder of StarkWare, which has facilitated the separation between execution and verification.

In various interviews, Ben‑Sasson has defined Bitcoin as “pristine capital”, highlighting its potential as collateral in a DeFi ecosystem that has so far seen relatively limited use of BTC. The new integration on Starknet therefore aims to fully exploit this opportunity, maintaining full control of the assets by the users.

What to Monitor: Data and Transparency

  • Contracts and official bridge: carefully check addresses and audits through official communications.
  • TVL and BTC flows on Starknet: dashboards like the one offered by Dune provide updated data.
  • Security of the protocol: refer to the risk page on L2BEAT.
  • Transactions and addresses: tools like Starkscan allow on‑chain monitoring.

Conclusions

Staking Bitcoin on Starknet represents a significant step towards greater interoperability and scalability for DeFi. The incentives of 100 million STRK could accelerate the adoption of the system, provided that it is essential to proceed with caution and carefully verify bridges, contracts, and reward conditions.

Until the full details are published, it is recommended to rely exclusively on official references and to operate with full awareness of the technical and market risks.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,616.82
$104,616.82$104,616.82

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,587.32
$3,587.32$3,587.32

+2.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.43
$165.43$165.43

+1.78%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3402
$2.3402$2.3402

+1.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17996
$0.17996$0.17996

+1.05%