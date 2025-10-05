ExchangeDEX+
Stablecoins Will Force Banks to Share Yields, Says Stripe CEO

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/05 16:02

TLDR

  • Stripe CEO warns banks must offer competitive yields as stablecoins grow.
  • Stablecoins are pushing banks to rethink deposit offerings and yield rates.
  • Yield-bearing stablecoins could disrupt traditional banking models globally.
  • Stablecoin growth forces banks to adapt or risk losing customers to digital assets.

Stablecoins are expected to significantly impact the traditional banking sector by compelling financial institutions to offer competitive yields on deposits. Patrick Collison, CEO of Stripe, suggests that as yield-bearing stablecoins continue to grow, banks will need to provide market-rate returns to retain customers. This shift in the financial landscape could push banks to adjust their offerings in response to the rise of more attractive, blockchain-based options.

The Role of Stablecoins in Banking’s Future

Stablecoins, digital assets backed by fiat currencies and operating on blockchain networks, have seen growing adoption. Known for their stability and efficient cross-border transactions, stablecoins are emerging as an alternative to traditional savings accounts. With the average interest rate on savings accounts in the U.S. at only 0.40% and even lower in the EU, depositors are looking for more profitable options.

Collison emphasized that depositors should expect to earn returns closer to market rates. As the popularity of yield-bearing stablecoins increases, traditional banks could face significant pressure to adjust their savings offerings. The rise of these digital assets is challenging the traditional banking model and could influence how banks interact with their customers in the future.

Bank and Legislative Responses to Yield-Bearing Stablecoins

The introduction of yield-bearing stablecoins has drawn concerns from both financial institutions and lawmakers. Banks view the potential for offering interest on stablecoin deposits as a threat to their market share and traditional business model. If stablecoins can offer higher returns, it could push customers away from local banks, creating competition that traditional financial systems are not prepared for.

U.S. lawmakers have also expressed concern about the rise of interest-bearing stablecoins. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has warned that stablecoins offering interest could lead people to move their money from banks, weakening the traditional banking system. As regulatory discussions unfold, the financial industry is working to ensure that new regulations protect their interests and limit the potential growth of yield-bearing stablecoins.

Despite these concerns, Collison argued that banks’ resistance to offering higher yields could hurt them in the long run. He pointed out that while banks benefit from low-cost deposits, failing to meet consumer expectations for competitive returns could drive customers to alternatives like stablecoins. As digital currencies gain traction, traditional banks will likely need to reconsider their offerings.

Stablecoins Continue to Grow in Popularity

Since 2023, stablecoins have experienced significant growth in both market capitalization and user adoption. The passage of the GENIUS stablecoin bill in the U.S. created a regulatory framework for stablecoins, though it also restricted yield-sharing practices. The banking sector, fearing the impact of interest-bearing stablecoins, lobbied heavily to limit such provisions in the bill, seeking to protect their existing market dominance.

Despite regulatory constraints, stablecoin adoption is expected to continue its upward trajectory. Leaders within the cryptocurrency industry see stablecoins as the next step in the evolution of money. Reeve Collins, co-founder of Tether, expressed the view that all currency will eventually be stablecoins, though they will retain the names of traditional currencies such as dollars, euros, and yen. This view reflects a broader trend toward digital currencies gaining ground in global finance.

Traditional Banking’s Future in a Digital World

The rise of stablecoins poses a direct challenge to traditional banking models. Financial institutions may soon find themselves competing with digital assets that offer more attractive yields to depositors.

To stay competitive, banks may need to rethink their approach to savings accounts and other deposit products. Stablecoins’ ability to offer returns tied to market conditions is a feature that traditional banks may be forced to replicate if they wish to retain customers.

As financial technologies evolve, the role of stablecoins in the global economy is likely to expand. While banks work to adjust to these changes, the future of the financial system may see a fundamental shift toward digital currencies.

The post Stablecoins Will Force Banks to Share Yields, Says Stripe CEO appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

