ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Stablecoins Break $300B Market Cap With 47% Growth YTD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of fiat currencies or commodities — have surpassed $300 billion in market capitalization for the first time, highlighting a significant adoption trend. According to data from open-source aggregator DefiLlama, the milestone was reached on Oct. 3, 2025, capping a year-to-date growth of 46.8% By reaching the $300 billion threshold, the stablecoin market is well-positioned to break the pace of 2024 amid intensifying competition and a wave of new stablecoin launches this year. “The milestone is a reminder that the infrastructure we build today has to scale to trillions,  because that’s where the market is headed,” USDT0 co-founder Lorenzo R told Cointelegraph. A $23 billion gap to replicate last year’s growth To match last year’s 58% growth, stablecoins would need to add another $23 billion in value by year-end. With $40 billion added in the third quarter alone, analysts say the market is on track. The 58% increase would not be the highest pace seen historically. The stablecoin market cap ballooned by 876% in 2019, rising from around $400 million to $4.1 billion in a year. Stablecoin market capitalization growth since 2018. Source: DeFiLlama The boom continued through the pandemic era, with the market expanding further by 568% in 2020 and 494% in 2021, before experiencing its first major contractions in 2022 and 2023. Ethena’s USDe and Solana among the biggest winners As Cointelegraph previously reported, stablecoin growth in 2025 was driven mainly by Tether USDt (USDT), Circle’s USDC (USDC) and Ethena Labs’ yield-bearing stablecoin USDe (USDE). Despite USDT and USDC heavily dominating stablecoin inflows and market cap, Ethena’s USDe saw the biggest spike in market share growth, surging more than 150% from around $6 billion in January to nearly $15 billion by October, according to data from RWA.xyz. Network-wise, Ethereum continued to dominate… The post Stablecoins Break $300B Market Cap With 47% Growth YTD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of fiat currencies or commodities — have surpassed $300 billion in market capitalization for the first time, highlighting a significant adoption trend. According to data from open-source aggregator DefiLlama, the milestone was reached on Oct. 3, 2025, capping a year-to-date growth of 46.8% By reaching the $300 billion threshold, the stablecoin market is well-positioned to break the pace of 2024 amid intensifying competition and a wave of new stablecoin launches this year. “The milestone is a reminder that the infrastructure we build today has to scale to trillions,  because that’s where the market is headed,” USDT0 co-founder Lorenzo R told Cointelegraph. A $23 billion gap to replicate last year’s growth To match last year’s 58% growth, stablecoins would need to add another $23 billion in value by year-end. With $40 billion added in the third quarter alone, analysts say the market is on track. The 58% increase would not be the highest pace seen historically. The stablecoin market cap ballooned by 876% in 2019, rising from around $400 million to $4.1 billion in a year. Stablecoin market capitalization growth since 2018. Source: DeFiLlama The boom continued through the pandemic era, with the market expanding further by 568% in 2020 and 494% in 2021, before experiencing its first major contractions in 2022 and 2023. Ethena’s USDe and Solana among the biggest winners As Cointelegraph previously reported, stablecoin growth in 2025 was driven mainly by Tether USDt (USDT), Circle’s USDC (USDC) and Ethena Labs’ yield-bearing stablecoin USDe (USDE). Despite USDT and USDC heavily dominating stablecoin inflows and market cap, Ethena’s USDe saw the biggest spike in market share growth, surging more than 150% from around $6 billion in January to nearly $15 billion by October, according to data from RWA.xyz. Network-wise, Ethereum continued to dominate…

Stablecoins Break $300B Market Cap With 47% Growth YTD

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:56
Capverse
CAP$0.11604-2.78%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.30%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29632+0.23%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.07921-1.39%
WELL3
WELL$0.000042-12.50%

Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of fiat currencies or commodities — have surpassed $300 billion in market capitalization for the first time, highlighting a significant adoption trend.

According to data from open-source aggregator DefiLlama, the milestone was reached on Oct. 3, 2025, capping a year-to-date growth of 46.8%

By reaching the $300 billion threshold, the stablecoin market is well-positioned to break the pace of 2024 amid intensifying competition and a wave of new stablecoin launches this year.

“The milestone is a reminder that the infrastructure we build today has to scale to trillions,  because that’s where the market is headed,” USDT0 co-founder Lorenzo R told Cointelegraph.

A $23 billion gap to replicate last year’s growth

To match last year’s 58% growth, stablecoins would need to add another $23 billion in value by year-end. With $40 billion added in the third quarter alone, analysts say the market is on track.

The 58% increase would not be the highest pace seen historically. The stablecoin market cap ballooned by 876% in 2019, rising from around $400 million to $4.1 billion in a year.

Stablecoin market capitalization growth since 2018. Source: DeFiLlama

The boom continued through the pandemic era, with the market expanding further by 568% in 2020 and 494% in 2021, before experiencing its first major contractions in 2022 and 2023.

Ethena’s USDe and Solana among the biggest winners

As Cointelegraph previously reported, stablecoin growth in 2025 was driven mainly by Tether USDt (USDT), Circle’s USDC (USDC) and Ethena Labs’ yield-bearing stablecoin USDe (USDE).

Despite USDT and USDC heavily dominating stablecoin inflows and market cap, Ethena’s USDe saw the biggest spike in market share growth, surging more than 150% from around $6 billion in January to nearly $15 billion by October, according to data from RWA.xyz.

Network-wise, Ethereum continued to dominate the stablecoin industry, with a circulating stablecoin supply of $171 billion.

Related: Race for global stablecoin rails heats up with Stripe, Fireblocks launches

However, stablecoins on Ethereum have risen by around 44% in 2025, while Solana-based stablecoins surged nearly 70% from $4.8 billion to $13.7 billion.

Stablecoin circulating supply by network on Jan. 2, 2025 versus Oct. 2, 2025. Source: RWA.xyz

Arbitrum and Aptos have also seen notable growth, with stablecoin circulation supply surging by around 70% and 96%, respectively.

Anticipation of mainstream adoption

According to EarnOS founder Phil George, the $300 billion stablecoin milestone is significant, but the trend is more crucial.

“Supply has doubled in two years and will probably double again in one year from now,” George said, adding that major financial platforms like Stripe, Circle and Tether have announced building their own layer-1 (L1) blockchains and PayPal is already issuing their own stablecoin.

“I expect to see $100 trillion of transaction volume next year and would love to see supply double again to $600 billion,” he told Cointelegraph, expressing confidence about more stablecoin launches by payment giants like Visa.

Related: All currencies will be stablecoins by 2030: Tether co-founder

Aryan Sheikhalian, head of research at CMT Digital, echoed George’s perspective, saying that while the $300 billion milestone is a “marker of maturity,” even more significant thresholds are likely on the horizon.

Sheikhalian said $500 billion would mark mainstream integration, with $1 trillion likely by decade’s end as stablecoins reach corporate treasuries and consumer payments.

Magazine: Japan tours on XRP Ledger, USDC and USDT payments via Grab: Asia Express

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/stablecoins-300-billion-market-cap-47-growth-ytd?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,616.79
$104,616.79$104,616.79

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,587.70
$3,587.70$3,587.70

+2.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.40
$165.40$165.40

+1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3399
$2.3399$2.3399

+1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17998
$0.17998$0.17998

+1.06%