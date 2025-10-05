Stablecoin Yields Force Banks to Provide Genuine Customer Interest

Stablecoins, digital tokens anchored to fiat currencies that operate on blockchain technology, are set to significantly influence the future of the financial sector. Patrick Collison, CEO of payments giant Stripe, argues that as stablecoins grow in popularity and market cap, traditional banks will be compelled to provide competitive interest rates on deposits to maintain their relevance. Currently, US and EU savings accounts yield averages of just 0.40% and 0.25%, respectively, compared to the potential for higher returns through stablecoin offerings.
The rise of yield-bearing stablecoins has gained momentum, especially after the passage of the GENIUS stablecoin bill in the United States, which established a regulatory framework but also imposed restrictions on yield-sharing. Since then, the stablecoin market has surged, with market capitalization surpassing $300 billion, fueling optimism for further crypto adoption across mainstream finance.
Meanwhile, the banking lobby continues to push back against the proliferation of interest-bearing stablecoins. According to a report from American Banker, financial institutions expressed concern that such innovations could undermine the traditional banking system and threaten their market share. During legislative discussions, senators like Kirsten Gillibrand argued that allowing stablecoins to offer interest would diminish the role of local banks, emphasizing fears of destabilization within the existing financial infrastructure.
Despite these regulatory hurdles, industry leaders see stablecoins as the inevitable evolution of currency. Reeve Collins, co-founder of stablecoin issuer Tether, predicts that “all currency will be a stablecoin” in the future, with traditional fiat transforming seamlessly into blockchain-based assets under new nomenclature such as dollars, euros, or yen.
As the debate heats up over crypto regulation and stablecoin integration, the industry is poised to reshape the core principles of money and banking—blurring the lines between traditional fiat and digital assets and paving the way for a more blockchain-centric financial system.
