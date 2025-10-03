Stablecoin Market Surpasses 300 Billion and Keeps Growing

Key Highlights

Stablecoins break 300 billion for the first time ever

USDC surges as regulatory clarity boosts investor confidence

Experts call GENIUS Act a game-changer for stablecoins

Stablecoin Market Surpasses 300 Billion in 2025

On October 3, 2025, the stablecoin market capitalization exceeded $300 billion for the first time in history, according to DeFiLlama. USDT, issued by Tether, remains the leader with a 58.4% share.

Total stablecoin market capitalization. Source: DeFiLlama

The market distribution by assets is as follows:

USDT — 58.44%

USDC — 24.56%

USDe — 4.92%

DAI — 1.66%

The rest — 10.42%

Over the past month, the capitalization of the three largest stablecoins increased by 5.6%, 2.7%, and 18.9%, respectively.

Experts point to regulatory clarity as a key driver of growth. In mid-July 2025, US President Donald Trump signed the Genius Stablecoin Act (GENIUS), establishing a clear legal framework for stablecoins.

GENIUS Act Spurs Growth

According to JPMorgan Chase experts, the sector’s market capitalization has grown by 19% since the act’s adoption and 42% since the start of 2025, double the growth rate of the broader crypto market. Stablecoins now account for approximately 1.3% of the US money supply, up 35 basis points since January 2025.

Circle and its stablecoin USDC have been the primary beneficiaries. Since early 2025, USDC’s dominance has increased by 4%, while USDT’s share has decreased by 9%. This shift reflects Circle’s status as a US-based public company with a stablecoin fully aligned with GENIUS regulations.

What This Means for Investors

The surge highlights a turning point in stablecoin adoption, signaling growing investor confidence and the critical role of regulatory clarity. Market watchers are closely monitoring how USDC and USDT’s competition shapes the sector’s next phase.