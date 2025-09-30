ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says the odds of spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin winning US approval are now 100%, arguing that last week’s rule change to adopt generic listing standards has rendered the old approval clock irrelevant and left only registration statements awaiting a final sign-off from the SEC’s Division of […]Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says the odds of spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin winning US approval are now 100%, arguing that last week’s rule change to adopt generic listing standards has rendered the old approval clock irrelevant and left only registration statements awaiting a final sign-off from the SEC’s Division of […]

Spot XRP And Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%, Says Bloomberg Expert

Di: Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 21:00
XRP
XRP$2.3386+2.50%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.0004536+0.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00211+2.92%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0014122-0.33%
Sign
SIGN$0.04031+1.87%

Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says the odds of spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin winning US approval are now 100%, arguing that last week’s rule change to adopt generic listing standards has rendered the old approval clock irrelevant and left only registration statements awaiting a final sign-off from the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance.

“Honestly the odds are really 100% now. Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their ‘clock’ meaningless. That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal green light from Corp Finance,” he wrote, adding that applicants for Solana ETFs have already filed another round of amendments, a sign the process is in its final stages. “The baby could come any day. Be ready.”

Balchunas’ call follows a flurry of developments triggered by the SEC’s September 18 approval of “generic listing standards” at NYSE Arca, Nasdaq and Cboe. That decision allows exchanges to list certain commodity-based ETPs—including crypto spot products that meet the criteria—without submitting a separate rule change under Exchange Act Section 19(b).

In effect, the long, deadline-driven 19b-4 process that governed coin-by-coin approvals is no longer required for qualifying products; instead, the remaining gating item is the effectiveness of an issuer’s S-1 registration. The agency framed the change as bringing commodity ETPs onto a more streamlined path, while Commissioner Hester Peirce emphasized that, once an ETP fits the standard, an exchange can list it without prior 19(b) approval.

What This Means For Spot XRP And Dogecoin ETFs

The near-term catalyst for XRP and DOGE specifically emerged from reporting by Eleanor Terrett, who said the SEC has asked issuers of proposed spot ETFs for Litecoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin to withdraw their pending 19b-4 filings because those forms are no longer needed in the “post-GLS” regime.

“SCOOP: The SEC has asked issuers of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings following the approval of the generic listing standards, which replace the need for those filings. Am told withdrawals could start happening as soon as this week,” Terrett posted.

She later added, “More context for those asking whether withdrawal is a bad thing: the short answer is no… when the SEC approved the generic listing standards two weeks ago, it eliminated the need for exchanges to file 19b-4 forms to list individual token ETFs, simplifying and speeding up the process.”

Balchunas endorsed that interpretation, calling Terrett’s report a “nice scoop” and noting that analysts had anticipated this shift once generic standards were finalized. “This was something we thought could happen. It makes sense as you don’t need 19b-4s in the post-GLS world. Just not sure how the launch schedule will work yet,” he wrote, suggesting timing is now primarily an issuer and Corp Fin coordination question rather than a statutory countdown.

Evidence that S-1s are indeed the remaining lever is visible on EDGAR. In recent days multiple Solana spot ETF applicants, including VanEck and 21Shares, submitted fresh S-1/A amendments—VanEck’s docket shows an “Amendment No. 4” filed late last week, while 21Shares likewise posted Amendment No. 4—consistent with the end-game polishing typical before effectiveness. While those updates are for Solana, the same filing pathway would apply to any spot XRP or DOGE product under the new standards.

However, none of this guarantees immediate launches or provides a definitive timetable. The operative question now is not whether the SEC can approve such funds under its own rules—it can—but when Corp Fin will declare the S-1s effective and how exchanges and issuers will choreograph first-day listings under the new regime.

At press time, XRP traded at $2.89.

XRP price
Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
COM
COM$0.006225-0.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.837-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,575.03
$104,575.03$104,575.03

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,586.85
$3,586.85$3,586.85

+2.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.30
$165.30$165.30

+1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3386
$2.3386$2.3386

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17993
$0.17993$0.17993

+1.03%