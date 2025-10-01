The post Spacecoin routes first blockchain transaction through Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spacecoin announced the execution of the first blockchain transaction through space, completed via a CTC-0 satellite. Summary Spacecoin announced its first end-to-end blockchain transaction via a nanosatellite The signal went from Chile to Portugal through space and was validated on the blockchain Blockchain has just left Earth. The satellite-powered DePIN project, Spacecoin, completed the first-ever blockchain transaction to travel through space. Unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the TOKEN2049 event in Singapore, the transaction was transmitted via a nanosatellite over 7,000 kilometers between Chile and Portugal. “This is the first time a blockchain transaction has truly left Earth and come back intact. It shows that crypto doesn’t need to rely on the old internet – it can operate beyond borders, beyond monopolies, even beyond the planet itself. Spacecoin’s mission is to take the principles of decentralization into orbit, and this test is the first step toward giving billions of people a censorship-resistant, borderless internet,” Tae Oh, Founder of Spacecoin, told crypto.news. The transaction traveled from Punta Arenas, Chile, via S-band radio, and reached the CTC-0 nanosatellite. Then, the satellite downlinked it to the Azores, Portugal, where it was validated on the Creditcoin test network. EnduroSat, a European nanosatellite firm, provided the satellite for the test. Spacecoin to leverage Space for decentralization The space-bound transaction was not just symbolic. It is a proof of concept to enable crypto and financial transactions in regions without reliable internet. Moreover, it strengthens blockchain’s resistance to censorship by bypassing internet service providers and terrestrial infrastructure. It can also provide communications in regions that are suffering from conflict. “Unlike terrestrial networks, which remain vulnerable to outages, censorship, and cost barriers, a decentralized satellite-based system can deliver internet access that is global, censorship-resistant, and independent of monopolies,” Space coin’s press release wrote. Spacecoin is preparing to launch… The post Spacecoin routes first blockchain transaction through Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spacecoin announced the execution of the first blockchain transaction through space, completed via a CTC-0 satellite. Summary Spacecoin announced its first end-to-end blockchain transaction via a nanosatellite The signal went from Chile to Portugal through space and was validated on the blockchain Blockchain has just left Earth. The satellite-powered DePIN project, Spacecoin, completed the first-ever blockchain transaction to travel through space. Unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the TOKEN2049 event in Singapore, the transaction was transmitted via a nanosatellite over 7,000 kilometers between Chile and Portugal. “This is the first time a blockchain transaction has truly left Earth and come back intact. It shows that crypto doesn’t need to rely on the old internet – it can operate beyond borders, beyond monopolies, even beyond the planet itself. Spacecoin’s mission is to take the principles of decentralization into orbit, and this test is the first step toward giving billions of people a censorship-resistant, borderless internet,” Tae Oh, Founder of Spacecoin, told crypto.news. The transaction traveled from Punta Arenas, Chile, via S-band radio, and reached the CTC-0 nanosatellite. Then, the satellite downlinked it to the Azores, Portugal, where it was validated on the Creditcoin test network. EnduroSat, a European nanosatellite firm, provided the satellite for the test. Spacecoin to leverage Space for decentralization The space-bound transaction was not just symbolic. It is a proof of concept to enable crypto and financial transactions in regions without reliable internet. Moreover, it strengthens blockchain’s resistance to censorship by bypassing internet service providers and terrestrial infrastructure. It can also provide communications in regions that are suffering from conflict. “Unlike terrestrial networks, which remain vulnerable to outages, censorship, and cost barriers, a decentralized satellite-based system can deliver internet access that is global, censorship-resistant, and independent of monopolies,” Space coin’s press release wrote. Spacecoin is preparing to launch…