Spacecoin routes first blockchain transaction through Space

Spacecoin announced the execution of the first blockchain transaction through space, completed via a CTC-0 satellite.
Summary
Blockchain has just left Earth. The satellite-powered DePIN project, Spacecoin, completed the first-ever blockchain transaction to travel through space. Unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the TOKEN2049 event in Singapore, the transaction was transmitted via a nanosatellite over 7,000 kilometers between Chile and Portugal.
The transaction traveled from Punta Arenas, Chile, via S-band radio, and reached the CTC-0 nanosatellite. Then, the satellite downlinked it to the Azores, Portugal, where it was validated on the Creditcoin test network. EnduroSat, a European nanosatellite firm, provided the satellite for the test.
Spacecoin to leverage Space for decentralization
The space-bound transaction was not just symbolic. It is a proof of concept to enable crypto and financial transactions in regions without reliable internet. Moreover, it strengthens blockchain’s resistance to censorship by bypassing internet service providers and terrestrial infrastructure. It can also provide communications in regions that are suffering from conflict.
Spacecoin is preparing to launch three more satellites in Q4 2025 to enable cross-satellite communication. The project plans to use these satellites to demonstrate its capabilities across multiple continents.
