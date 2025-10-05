ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
South Korea’s digital defenses have come under increased scrutiny after a rise in cyberattacks this year.South Korea’s digital defenses have come under increased scrutiny after a rise in cyberattacks this year.

South Korea’s digital defenses under fire over cybersecurity breaches

Di: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/05 17:17
RISE
RISE$0.008486+2.61%

The digital defenses in South Korea have come under increasing criticism after the recent spate of cyber attacks recorded in the country. According to reports, there has been at least one breach each month since the beginning of 2025.

South Korea is known for its blazing-fast internet, near-universal broadband coverage, and as a leader in the digital space. The country plays host to global tech brands like Hyundai, LG, and Samsung, among others. However, this success has made the country a prime target for hackers, a development that has exposed how fragile its cybersecurity defenses remain, a move that has seen users call on several companies that have been affected in the past to do better.

South Korea’s digital defenses under fire over cybersecurity breaches

According to reports, South Korea is currently reeling from a string of high-profile hacks that have targeted companies dealing in services like credit cards, telecoms, tech startups, and even government agencies. In addition, some of these criminals have momentarily branched out of their usual targets, targeting the Korean population at several intervals. In each case, every hack has seen ministries and regulators scramble for help.

Some critics have mentioned that the defenses in the South Korean cyber space are hindered by the fragmented system of government ministries and agencies. Local media have also blamed the slow and uncoordinated responses from agencies responsible for looking into these issues. With no clear government agency tasked as the first responder when it comes to cyberattacks, the country’s defenses are struggling to keep pace with its digital ambitions.

“The government’s approach to cybersecurity remains largely reactive, treating it as a crisis management issue rather than as critical national infrastructure,” Brian Pak, the chief executive of Seoul-based cybersecurity firm Theori, said. Pak, who also serves as an advisor to SK Telecom’s parent company’s special committee on cybersecurity innovations, noted that because government agencies tasked with cybersecurity work in silos, developing defenses and training workers often get overlooked.

Shortage of skilled experts compounds woes

Brian Pak also mentioned that the country is facing a severe shortage of skilled workers in the cybersecurity space. “[That’s] mainly because the current approach has held back workforce development. This lack of talent creates a vicious cycle. Without enough expertise, it’s impossible to build and maintain the proactive defenses needed to stay ahead of threats,” Pak added.

He added that political deadlock has also helped in pushing the habit of quick fixes after every hack crisis. Pak noted that while these are done, the more challenging and long-term work of building digital resilience continues to be sidelined. This year alone, South Korea has registered a major cybersecurity incident almost every month. The incidents continue to raise concerns over the resilience of digital infrastructure in the country.

Some notable incidents include the $6.2 million hack of Wemix, the blockchain arm of Korean gaming platform Wemade, in February, the ransomware attack on Yes24, South Korea’s online ticketing and retail platform, in June, and the phishing attempt against the South Korean military by North Korean-backed hacking group Kimusky via AI-generated deepfake images, in July. Yes24 faced another ransomware attack in August, justifying the concerns that users have shown towards its security.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Presidential Office’s National Security has promised to step in to tighten defenses, pushing for a cross-ministerial effort that brings multiple agencies on board in a coordinated, whole-of-government response. Last month, the National Security Office said it would implement “comprehensive” cyber measures through an interagency plan, led by the South Korean president’s office. However, Pak mentioned that the fragmented system leaves accountability weak and places authority in a presidential “control tower,” which could risk “politicization” and overreach.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
COM
COM$0.006225-0.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.837-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,584.96
$104,584.96$104,584.96

+0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,588.18
$3,588.18$3,588.18

+2.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.39
$165.39$165.39

+1.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3392
$2.3392$2.3392

+1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18001
$0.18001$0.18001

+1.08%