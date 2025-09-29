ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR: Sonic Labs appointed Mitchell Demeter as CEO to lead its next phase of institutional and global expansion efforts. Demeter will focus on building U.S. and global institutional relationships while expanding Sonic’s developer ecosystem worldwide. Sonic’s mainnet processes 400,000 transactions per second with sub-second confirmation, supporting its global adoption strategy. Michael Kong will remain as [...] The post Sonic Labs Names Mitchell Demeter CEO, Sets Sights on U.S. Institutional Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Sonic Labs appointed Mitchell Demeter as CEO to lead its next phase of institutional and global expansion efforts. Demeter will focus on building U.S. and global institutional relationships while expanding Sonic’s developer ecosystem worldwide. Sonic’s mainnet processes 400,000 transactions per second with sub-second confirmation, supporting its global adoption strategy. Michael Kong will remain as [...] The post Sonic Labs Names Mitchell Demeter CEO, Sets Sights on U.S. Institutional Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.

Sonic Labs Names Mitchell Demeter CEO, Sets Sights on U.S. Institutional Growth

Di: Blockonomi
2025/09/29 19:15
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.12364-0.60%
Union
U$0.006198-0.64%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056+1.81%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00351+1.44%

TLDR:

  • Sonic Labs appointed Mitchell Demeter as CEO to lead its next phase of institutional and global expansion efforts.
  • Demeter will focus on building U.S. and global institutional relationships while expanding Sonic’s developer ecosystem worldwide.
  • Sonic’s mainnet processes 400,000 transactions per second with sub-second confirmation, supporting its global adoption strategy.
  • Michael Kong will remain as Chief Information Officer and continue to support the company’s leadership transition and growth.

Sonic Labs is entering a new phase with a leadership change at the top. The blockchain company announced that Mitchell Demeter will take over as Chief Executive Officer. 

The move signals a strong push toward institutional growth and global developer adoption. His appointment marks a turning point for the network as it positions itself for deeper entry into U.S. capital markets. The company is also strengthening its executive bench to build momentum for this new chapter.

Wu Blockchain reported that Demeter, a pioneer in digital assets, will now be responsible for driving the next stage of Sonic Labs’ expansion. He will focus on building stronger institutional ties, expanding developer participation, and increasing Sonic’s visibility in the U.S. market. According to Sonic Labs’ official announcement, the leadership change aims to connect its technology with real-world financial systems.

Mitchell Demeter to Lead Sonic Labs’ Institutional Expansion

Demeter’s plan includes scaling the business development team and attracting proven operators with experience in crypto and traditional finance. This will help Sonic Labs deepen relationships with institutional investors and enterprise partners. 

His mandate includes bridging global markets and positioning Sonic at the center of on-chain financial infrastructure growth.

The Sonic network, launched in December 2024, already boasts a mainnet capable of processing 400,000 transactions per second with confirmation times under one second. 

The network has seen important integrations, including Chainlink’s CCIP and the native issuance of USDC. Despite these milestones, leadership noted that stronger institutional support is needed to drive the next level of adoption.

Michael Kong, who has guided Sonic Labs since its early Fantom days, will now take on the role of Chief Information Officer. He will remain on the Board of Directors and continue working with Demeter to ensure a smooth transition. 

Kong stated that Demeter’s network and capital markets experience make him well-suited to lead this phase.

Strengthening Developer and Market Presence

Sonic Labs also plans to grow its developer ecosystem under Demeter’s leadership. The company will provide more resources and incentive programs to attract builders and encourage real-world use cases on the network. This aligns with forecasts that expect trillions in global GDP to move on-chain over the coming decade.

Demeter will step down from his CEO role at SonicStrategy but will stay on as Executive Chair to continue contributing to strategy and capital markets development. This dual focus is designed to keep Sonic’s growth efforts aligned while allowing him to prioritize leading Sonic Labs.

His track record includes launching the first Bitcoin ATM in Vancouver and co-founding Cointrader Exchange. His experience connecting blockchain technology with traditional markets is expected to play a key role in Sonic’s next stage of growth.

The post Sonic Labs Names Mitchell Demeter CEO, Sets Sights on U.S. Institutional Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02099-3.71%
Threshold
T$0.01287+0.62%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02426+3.19%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,207.03+1.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005028-6.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,679.88
$104,679.88$104,679.88

+0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,578.82
$3,578.82$3,578.82

+1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.82
$164.82$164.82

+1.40%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3413
$2.3413$2.3413

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17979
$0.17979$0.17979

+0.96%