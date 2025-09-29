Sonic Labs Names Mitchell Demeter CEO, Sets Sights on U.S. Institutional Growth

TLDR :

Sonic Labs appointed Mitchell Demeter as CEO to lead its next phase of institutional and global expansion efforts.

and Demeter will focus on building U.S. and global institutional relationships while expanding Sonic’s developer ecosystem worldwide.

Sonic’s mainnet processes 400,000 transactions per second with sub-second confirmation, supporting its global adoption strategy.

Michael Kong will remain as Chief Information Officer and continue to support the company’s leadership transition and growth.

Sonic Labs is entering a new phase with a leadership change at the top. The blockchain company announced that Mitchell Demeter will take over as Chief Executive Officer.

The move signals a strong push toward institutional growth and global developer adoption. His appointment marks a turning point for the network as it positions itself for deeper entry into U.S. capital markets. The company is also strengthening its executive bench to build momentum for this new chapter.

Wu Blockchain reported that Demeter, a pioneer in digital assets, will now be responsible for driving the next stage of Sonic Labs’ expansion. He will focus on building stronger institutional ties, expanding developer participation, and increasing Sonic’s visibility in the U.S. market. According to Sonic Labs’ official announcement, the leadership change aims to connect its technology with real-world financial systems.

Mitchell Demeter to Lead Sonic Labs’ Institutional Expansion

Demeter’s plan includes scaling the business development team and attracting proven operators with experience in crypto and traditional finance. This will help Sonic Labs deepen relationships with institutional investors and enterprise partners.

His mandate includes bridging global markets and positioning Sonic at the center of on-chain financial infrastructure growth.

The Sonic network, launched in December 2024, already boasts a mainnet capable of processing 400,000 transactions per second with confirmation times under one second.

The network has seen important integrations, including Chainlink’s CCIP and the native issuance of USDC. Despite these milestones, leadership noted that stronger institutional support is needed to drive the next level of adoption.

Michael Kong, who has guided Sonic Labs since its early Fantom days, will now take on the role of Chief Information Officer. He will remain on the Board of Directors and continue working with Demeter to ensure a smooth transition.

Kong stated that Demeter’s network and capital markets experience make him well-suited to lead this phase.

Strengthening Developer and Market Presence

Sonic Labs also plans to grow its developer ecosystem under Demeter’s leadership. The company will provide more resources and incentive programs to attract builders and encourage real-world use cases on the network. This aligns with forecasts that expect trillions in global GDP to move on-chain over the coming decade.

Demeter will step down from his CEO role at SonicStrategy but will stay on as Executive Chair to continue contributing to strategy and capital markets development. This dual focus is designed to keep Sonic’s growth efforts aligned while allowing him to prioritize leading Sonic Labs.

His track record includes launching the first Bitcoin ATM in Vancouver and co-founding Cointrader Exchange. His experience connecting blockchain technology with traditional markets is expected to play a key role in Sonic’s next stage of growth.

