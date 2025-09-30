ExchangeDEX+
Solstice Finance Launches USX, Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M TVL

2025/09/30 22:49
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Solstice Finance, an on-chain asset management protocol backed by $1 billion investment firm Deus X Capital, has officially launched USX, its Solana-native stablecoin, alongside the YieldVault Program.

The launch marks a significant step for the Solana ecosystem, bringing a purpose-built stablecoin designed for native yields, transparency, and seamless composability. At launch, over $160 million in total value locked (TVL) has been deposited into the protocol. The initiative has secured backing from leading institutions, including Galaxy Digital, MEV Capital, Bitcoin Suisse, Auros, and Deus X Capital.

Addressing Solana’s Stablecoin Gap

Stablecoins have become a cornerstone of DeFi; however, most of the dominant assets in the sector were not initially designed for the Solana ecosystem. According to Solstice Finance CEO and Co-Founder Ben Nadareski, this has resulted in liquidity flowing out of Solana to other ecosystems in search of stronger yields.

Commenting on the development, Ben Nadareski, CEO and Co-Founder of Solstice, stated:

“Legacy stablecoins maintain majority market share, yet not a single leading stablecoin was born natively on Solana, and no dominant yield-native stablecoins currently exist in the ecosystem. We see stables often being bridged to other chains for best-in-class yield – that’s stable TVL leaving our ecosystem to try and earn elsewhere. We built USX, addressing this market gap on day one, a stablecoin that maintains all of the frictionless transaction benefits while giving access to institutional-grade yields that are native to the protocol.”

Lily Liu, the President of the Solana Foundation, noted that the launch of Solstice opens new doors for developers, investors, and everyday users within the ecosystem. She emphasized that by bringing sustainable, real yield on-chain, Solstice is helping to reinforce Solana’s standing as a premier destination for defi.

Key Features of the Solstice Ecosystem

Several key components anchor Solstice Finance’s ecosystem. At its core is USX, a synthetic stablecoin that is fully backed with a 1:1 collateral ratio and secured through real-time Proof of Reserves provided by Chainlink. Complementing this is the YieldVault, the protocol’s flagship yield engine, which leverages delta-neutral trading strategies to deliver steady returns. In 2024, the vault achieved an annual performance of 21.5% and has maintained a flawless track record with no monthly losses since its inception. 

Looking ahead, Solstice plans to introduce SLX, its native utility token, designed under a community-first model that deliberately avoids venture capital allocations to prioritize long-term alignment with its users. Behind these innovations stands an expert team of more than 30 contributors with backgrounds from leading organizations, including Solana Labs, Coinbase, Galaxy Digital, BlackRock, Deloitte, and UBS, bringing deep experience from both the cryptocurrency and traditional finance sectors.

How Users Can Participate

Holders of USX can deposit into YieldVault and receive eUSX, representing their share of the protocol’s net asset value. This setup enables both retail and institutional participants, from $5 wallets to $50 million funds, to access transparent, delta-neutral yield strategies in a permissionless environment.

Currently, Solstice is collaborating with over 30 ecosystem partners to drive integrations that further expand Solana’s DeFi opportunities.

About Solstice Finance

Solstice Finance is a decentralized finance protocol developed by Solstice Labs AG, a Deus X Enterprise company, in partnership with the Solstice Foundation. The protocol combines licensed fund management with innovative DeFi tools, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems. Its core offerings include USX, the Solana-native stablecoin, and YieldVault, a yield-bearing protocol designed for institutional-grade returns.

Beyond DeFi, Solstice Staking AG, an affiliated infrastructure provider, secures over $1 billion in assets across more than 9,000 validator nodes, making it one of the most trusted operators in the staking industry.


