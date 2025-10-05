Solana: The New Wall Street Powerhouse for Tokenization Success

Crypto markets continue to evolve rapidly, with industry insiders highlighting the growing significance of Solana as a potential hub for stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization. As blockchain adoption accelerates among traditional finance players, experts believe Solana’s technological advantages could position it as a leading network for mainstream financial applications, rivaling established chains like Ethereum.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan predicts Solana will become the preferred platform for stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization in traditional finance.

Solana’s recent improvements in settlement speed—reducing from 400 to 150 microseconds—are helping it attract institutional interest.

While Solana’s stablecoin market share remains modest at 4.7%, Ethereum continues to dominate with over 59% of on-chain stablecoin value.

Bitwise is awaiting regulatory approval for a Solana-focused ETF, with a final decision expected soon, highlighting increasing institutional engagement.

Industry executives emphasize Solana’s faster unstaking process as an advantage over Ethereum for ETF applications and liquidity movement.

Chief investment officer of crypto asset management firm Bitwise, Matt Hougan, advocates for Solana’s rising prominence, believing it could become the “Wall Street” of blockchain-based stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization. Speaking with Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan on October 2, Hougan pointed out that traditional Wall Street players often perceive Bitcoin as complex and ephemeral, but they recognize the transformative potential of stablecoins and tokenization.

“They see stablecoins reinventing payments and tokenization reshaping markets for stocks, bonds, commodities, and real estate,” Hougan said. When considering where to invest, industry players look toward blockchain solutions, and Solana’s high throughput and low latency—improvements reducing settlement times to 150 microseconds—stand out. “This makes a lot of sense for traders,” he added, emphasizing how faster settlements align with trading preferences.

Ethereum Remains Dominant in Stablecoins

Despite Solana’s rapid growth, Ethereum is still the leader in stablecoin issuance, with about $172.5 billion in on-chain stablecoin value, representing a commanding 59% market share. When including Layer 2 solutions like Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon, Ethereum’s dominance increases to roughly 65%. Stability and robust ecosystem tools keep Ethereum at the forefront of blockchain-based stablecoins.

AJ Warner, Chief Strategic Officer at Offchain Labs, notes that while total value locked (TVL) isn’t everything, Ethereum remains the preferred platform for launching stablecoins. “Build within the EVM,” Warner stated, referencing Ethereum Virtual Machine’s versatility and widespread adoption as key factors attracting developers and issuers alike.

Bitwise Gambles on Solana’s Potential

Bitwise has long expressed optimism about Solana’s prospects. At Token2049 in Singapore last week, CEO Hunter Horsley highlighted Solana’s potential, particularly its staking ETF market advantage due to faster unstaking times compared to Ethereum. “Quick asset returns are crucial for ETFs,” Horsley explained, underscoring Solana’s faster liquidity cycles as a competitive edge.

The firm’s flagship offering, the Bitwise Physical Solana Exchange-Traded Product (ETP), provides investors access to SOL tokens via a fully-backed, custodial structure. However, with just $30 million in assets, interest remains modest compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum-based ETFs. The company is also awaiting SEC approval for a spot Solana ETF, with a decision expected by October 16.

At the time of writing, SOL traded around $227, down 2% on the day, and more than 22% below its January 2025 all-time high. The upcoming regulatory decision could signal further institutional acceptance of Solana’s ecosystem and its role in evolving crypto markets.

This article was originally published as Solana: The New Wall Street Powerhouse for Tokenization Success on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.