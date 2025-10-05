ExchangeDEX+
Solana takes over 95% of tokenized stock trading – How did it win?

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 15:06
Key Takeaways

How dominant is Solana in tokenized stock trading?

Solana captured a staggering 95.6% of all tokenized stock trading volume in the past 30 days, far ahead of Gnosis (1.98%) and Ethereum (1.8%).

What’s driving Solana’s lead in tokenized assets?

$2B in new stablecoin inflows, major upgrades like Alpenglow and Firedancer, and record trading volumes have strengthened Solana’s network speed, reliability, and investor appeal.

Solana [SOL] has tightened its hold on the booming market of tokenized equities, grabbing an extraordinary 95.6% of all trading volume over the past month, according to a recent Solana Floor report.

That dominance leaves competitors far behind, with Gnosis managing just 1.98%, while Ethereum barely cleared 1.8%.

Apart from a brief dip on the 26th of September, Solana’s share of the daily trading flow never dropped below 89%, a sign of just how entrenched it’s become in this growing corner of the market.

Source: Solana Floor

A standout September for Solana

The numbers back the findings in Vaneck’s September report, which highlighted Solana as the clear winner among major networks.

Notably, Solana drew $2 billion in new stablecoin inflows last month, lifting the total to $14.3 billion, and holding a commanding 60% share of tokenized stock trades.

Two major upgrades — Alpenglow and Firedancer — have also helped.

Both are aimed at improving throughput and network stability, and analysts say they have strengthened Solana’s appeal to large traders who value speed and reliability.

Trading volumes climb to multi-month high

Momentum has not just come from upgrades. Solana’s trading volumes has recorded its highest numbers during this time, reflecting renewed confidence among investors.

Market watchers point to lower transaction fees, quicker settlement times and a growing developer community as reasons the network continues to pull ahead in tokenized assets — an area many see as one of blockchain’s most promising use cases.

The key on-chain developments paired with the aforementioned fundamentals could see SOL outperform ETH on the price chart as well.

Source: Token Terminal

What’s next for SOL?

Solana’s commanding share in tokenized stocks could translate into sustained demand for the SOL token itself, particularly if the trend continues to attract new issuers and traders.

But Ethereum and other rivals are not likely to stay at hold. Planned scaling upgrades could chip away at Solana’s lead, leaving the network under pressure to keep innovating to defend its gains.

Next: Bitcoin smashes $125K ATH! Will U.S. government shutdown lead BTC to $139K?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/solana-takes-over-95-of-tokenized-stock-trading-how-did-it-win/

