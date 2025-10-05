Solana Leads the Market, Plasma Network Stuns with 7,900% Transaction Surge

Blockchain

New data from the past week reveals where crypto users are most active — and once again, Solana remains at the top of the leaderboard.

The high-speed blockchain processed more than 386 million transactions, keeping its position as the busiest network in the industry.

However, the real surprise came from Plasma (XPL), a network that has exploded in activity, posting a staggering 7,942% increase in transaction volume compared to the previous week. This unprecedented growth has suddenly placed Plasma among the top ten most active ecosystems in crypto.

Weekly Activity Snapshot Across Major Blockchains

While Solana held firm, several leading networks experienced slight slowdowns. BNB Chain followed in second place with 100.6 million transactions, down by 5.3%, and Base ranked third with just over 70 million, showing a steeper 15% decline.

Other networks recorded mixed results:

Tron (TRX) gained 2.2% to reach 65.6 million trades.

Somnia saw a steep 37% drop, settling at 45.4 million transactions.

Aptos (APT) climbed 12%, processing 40.3 million transactions.

Near Protocol (NEAR) grew by 15% to 35.8 million.

Polygon (MATIC) recorded a modest rise of 0.8% to 24.5 million, while

Stellar (XLM) matched NEAR’s momentum with a 15% uptick to 23 million.

Plasma’s Breakout Performance Draws Market Attention

Plasma’s surge in activity has quickly turned heads across the industry. Analysts suggest the spike may be linked to new integrations and decentralized applications launching on the network, though details remain limited. The sudden growth has sparked speculation that developers and traders are beginning to migrate to Plasma for its low-cost transaction model.

Tron Dominates Fee Generation

While Solana and Plasma led by sheer activity, Tron proved the most profitable for validators, generating $9.09 million in transaction fees over the week. Ethereum and BNB Chain followed closely behind, maintaining their strong revenue positions despite slower overall activity.

With Plasma’s meteoric rise and Solana’s continued dominance, the competition among major blockchain ecosystems shows no sign of slowing. The coming weeks may reveal whether Plasma’s performance was a one-time burst or the beginning of a sustained climb into the top tier of crypto networks.

