ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Solana Gains on Institutional Demand and Firedancer Upgrade as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Crosses Halfway Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional demand once more fuels Solana (SOL) momentum as the giants increase exposure ahead of the highly anticipated Firedancer upgrade, which heralds incredible scalability improvements and lower transaction latency. But as Solana rides institutional belief, stronger enthusiasm among high-conviction participants is growing on Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  The project’s Stage 6 presale is now over 55% complete, reflecting scorching demand for its $0.035 utility token. With a groundbreaking dual lending model, Mutuum Finance is showing itself to be a pioneer in the next wave of DeFi innovation. Its early momentum, along with over 16,700 holders and $16.7 million raised, makes Mutuum Finance one of the most exciting altcoin bets into 2025. Solana Surges on ETF Rumors and Major Tech Upgrades Solana (SOL) has staged a comeback, rallying to $213, +12% in three days, after earlier selling as low as $191, a move that the traders dubbed a “discount entry” in anticipation of the SEC’s fateful Solana ETF decision on October 10. Institutional sentiment remains strong, with treasury wallets now stocking more than 20.9 million SOL, solidifying Solana’s position alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in diversified portfolios.  Corporate announcements from Forward Industries and Brera Holdings, along with increased exposure by ARK, further emphasize increasing confidence. Frenzy over a Solana staking ETF continues, an approval would reduce circulating supply, open up new yield opportunities, and bring in enormous institutional flows, with mid-cycle estimates of $300–$500, according to analysts.  On the technical side, Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client and upcoming Alpenglow upgrade are built to greatly enhance network performance, slashing transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds, thereby making Solana potentially the fastest major blockchain. Yet with centralization and scalability compromises on the mind, most investors are also considering newer blockchains with disruption potential, and that’s where growing attention is being shifted towards promising Mutuum… The post Solana Gains on Institutional Demand and Firedancer Upgrade as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Crosses Halfway Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional demand once more fuels Solana (SOL) momentum as the giants increase exposure ahead of the highly anticipated Firedancer upgrade, which heralds incredible scalability improvements and lower transaction latency. But as Solana rides institutional belief, stronger enthusiasm among high-conviction participants is growing on Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  The project’s Stage 6 presale is now over 55% complete, reflecting scorching demand for its $0.035 utility token. With a groundbreaking dual lending model, Mutuum Finance is showing itself to be a pioneer in the next wave of DeFi innovation. Its early momentum, along with over 16,700 holders and $16.7 million raised, makes Mutuum Finance one of the most exciting altcoin bets into 2025. Solana Surges on ETF Rumors and Major Tech Upgrades Solana (SOL) has staged a comeback, rallying to $213, +12% in three days, after earlier selling as low as $191, a move that the traders dubbed a “discount entry” in anticipation of the SEC’s fateful Solana ETF decision on October 10. Institutional sentiment remains strong, with treasury wallets now stocking more than 20.9 million SOL, solidifying Solana’s position alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in diversified portfolios.  Corporate announcements from Forward Industries and Brera Holdings, along with increased exposure by ARK, further emphasize increasing confidence. Frenzy over a Solana staking ETF continues, an approval would reduce circulating supply, open up new yield opportunities, and bring in enormous institutional flows, with mid-cycle estimates of $300–$500, according to analysts.  On the technical side, Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client and upcoming Alpenglow upgrade are built to greatly enhance network performance, slashing transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds, thereby making Solana potentially the fastest major blockchain. Yet with centralization and scalability compromises on the mind, most investors are also considering newer blockchains with disruption potential, and that’s where growing attention is being shifted towards promising Mutuum…

Solana Gains on Institutional Demand and Firedancer Upgrade as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Crosses Halfway Mark

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 01:42
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.77%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003418+5.91%
COM
COM$0.006267+0.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005042-5.79%

Institutional demand once more fuels Solana (SOL) momentum as the giants increase exposure ahead of the highly anticipated Firedancer upgrade, which heralds incredible scalability improvements and lower transaction latency. But as Solana rides institutional belief, stronger enthusiasm among high-conviction participants is growing on Mutuum Finance (MUTM). 

The project’s Stage 6 presale is now over 55% complete, reflecting scorching demand for its $0.035 utility token. With a groundbreaking dual lending model, Mutuum Finance is showing itself to be a pioneer in the next wave of DeFi innovation. Its early momentum, along with over 16,700 holders and $16.7 million raised, makes Mutuum Finance one of the most exciting altcoin bets into 2025.

Solana Surges on ETF Rumors and Major Tech Upgrades

Solana (SOL) has staged a comeback, rallying to $213, +12% in three days, after earlier selling as low as $191, a move that the traders dubbed a “discount entry” in anticipation of the SEC’s fateful Solana ETF decision on October 10. Institutional sentiment remains strong, with treasury wallets now stocking more than 20.9 million SOL, solidifying Solana’s position alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in diversified portfolios. 

Corporate announcements from Forward Industries and Brera Holdings, along with increased exposure by ARK, further emphasize increasing confidence. Frenzy over a Solana staking ETF continues, an approval would reduce circulating supply, open up new yield opportunities, and bring in enormous institutional flows, with mid-cycle estimates of $300–$500, according to analysts. 

On the technical side, Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client and upcoming Alpenglow upgrade are built to greatly enhance network performance, slashing transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds, thereby making Solana potentially the fastest major blockchain. Yet with centralization and scalability compromises on the mind, most investors are also considering newer blockchains with disruption potential, and that’s where growing attention is being shifted towards promising Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance Presale Frenzy Picks Up More Speed

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is recording explosive gains in its sixth presale round, demand surging as the project attains more than $16.7 million raised and gains the backing of more than 16,700 investors. Early investors are putting themselves in line for potentially sky-high profits when the token hits the open market. Mutuum Finance is also paving the way for a healthily booming DeFi system with the launch of a USD-backed stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

As part of its investor trust and platform safety pledge, Mutuum Finance has signed up with CertiK to introduce a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. Coders, white-hat hackers, and security researchers are invited to participate in the program to discover bugs, with payout based on seriousness from minor and low to major and critical. The program is supplementing community participation with an early bird $100,000 giveaway, offering one more reason to take part in the presale.

Mutuum Finance protocol design is a close-order book system, which will be removing market risk and constraining illiquidity. The most important parameters of liquidation levels, close-level conditions, and liquidator incentives are determined to make the lending process safe and stable. Loan-to-Value (LTV) levels and liquidation levels are set dynamically based on asset volatility, and riskier assets will be imposing more stringent lending conditions. Besides that, risk-weighted multipliers are applied across asset classes in order to ensure maximum overall resilience, security, and stability under varying market conditions.

Mutuu Finance Grows Like Wildfire 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to attract significant investor attention, raking in more than $16.7 million from more than 16,700 owners and selling over 55% of its Phase 6 presale at $0.035 per token. While Solana (SOL) has institutional buying and major upgrades, MUTM offers early investors an upside-laden DeFi alternative on the back of its double lending platform, USD-backed stablecoin, and robust security features like a $50,000 CertiK bug bounty program. Investors seeking to bet on a utility-oriented altcoin with high growth outlook should buy MUTM tokens before the presale period is over. 

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/solana-gains-on-institutional-demand-and-firedancer-upgrade-as-mutuum-finance-mutm-presale-stage-6-crosses-halfway-mark/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
COM
COM$0.006225-0.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.837-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,510.25
$104,510.25$104,510.25

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,584.34
$3,584.34$3,584.34

+1.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.38
$165.38$165.38

+1.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3371
$2.3371$2.3371

+0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17961
$0.17961$0.17961

+0.85%