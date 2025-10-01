ExchangeDEX+
Solana Gains Corporate Support as VisionSys AI Unveils $2B Treasury Strategy

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/01 22:11
TLDR

  • VisionSys AI plans to stake $500M in Solana over six months with Marinade.
  • The company’s new treasury strategy follows a trend of public crypto adoption.
  • VisionSys AI has appointed Solana backer Hakob Sirounian as CSO.
  • Solana-focused treasury firms, like VisionSys AI, hold over $3B in SOL tokens.

VisionSys AI (VSA), a Beijing-based firm focused on AI and brain-machine interface technologies, has revealed its ambitious $2 billion treasury strategy centered on Solana (SOL). This decision positions VSA as a notable player in the growing trend of public companies adopting cryptocurrency-based treasury strategies. The move is backed by Medintel Technology, a VSA subsidiary, and bolstered by Marinade, a prominent Solana staking operator.

VisionSys AI’s Strategic Focus on Solana

VisionSys AI’s treasury strategy is focused on acquiring and staking Solana, a top-tier blockchain known for its fast and scalable network. The company plans to invest $500 million in SOL over the next six months, starting with the acquisition and staking of tokens. The treasury plan aims to generate yield from the holdings with the assistance of Marinade, which currently has $2.2 billion in total value locked (TVL) on Solana.

The decision to invest in Solana aligns with the growing trend among publicly traded companies to diversify their treasury holdings by including digital assets. This trend began with Bitcoin, and now companies are expanding their portfolios to include assets like Solana and Ether to leverage decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols for yield generation.

VisionSys AI’s choice of Solana, a blockchain that has gained substantial interest from institutional investors, highlights the firm’s intent to secure returns on its cryptocurrency holdings.

Key Appointment at VisionSys AI

In a strategic move to strengthen its blockchain presence, VisionSys AI appointed Hakob Sirounian as its Chief Strategy Officer. Sirounian is a well-known backer of Solana and has been involved with the blockchain since its early days.

His appointment signals the company’s commitment to expanding its blockchain initiatives and furthering its decentralized technology efforts. Sirounian’s expertise in Solana is expected to play a key role in executing VisionSys AI’s new treasury strategy.

This leadership change also reflects the firm’s determination to build a robust blockchain strategy, aiming to maximize the value from its crypto holdings. Sirounian’s track record with Solana positions him as an ideal candidate to lead VisionSys AI’s blockchain projects, including the integration of Solana staking and yield-generating strategies.

Public Companies Increasing Crypto Holdings

VisionSys AI’s latest announcement follows a broader pattern where more publicly traded firms are incorporating digital assets into their financial strategies. The move mirrors that of early adopters such as MicroStrategy, which has built a significant Bitcoin portfolio. 

VisionSys AI’s adoption of Solana also underscores the growing acceptance of non-Bitcoin cryptocurrencies like Ether and Solana for treasury diversification.

In recent years, companies have increasingly viewed digital assets not only as a store of value but also as an opportunity to generate passive income through staking and DeFi protocols. Firms like Forward Industries and Upexi, which already hold significant Solana stakes, are examples of how corporate treasury strategies are evolving in the cryptocurrency space.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Following the announcement, VisionSys AI’s stock saw a 20% decline in premarket trading. However, this is not unusual for companies making high-profile moves into cryptocurrencies, which can often lead to short-term volatility.

Despite the initial dip, VisionSys AI’s stock has been on a strong upward trajectory in recent months, rising over 300% since its April debut on the Nasdaq. The company’s future performance will likely depend on how successfully it manages its new treasury strategy and navigates the fluctuating cryptocurrency market.

As more companies look to diversify their balance sheets with crypto assets, Solana continues to attract attention as a leading blockchain platform. With VisionSys AI’s new treasury strategy, Solana’s growing corporate presence is likely to have a lasting impact on its ecosystem and could potentially draw more institutional interest.

The post Solana Gains Corporate Support as VisionSys AI Unveils $2B Treasury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

