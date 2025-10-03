SOL Consolidates Around $209 as ETF Approval Process Shows Mixed Signals



Solana trades at $209 amid conflicting ETF developments, with the SEC delaying decisions while streamlining approval processes and institutional investments totaling $267M.











What Happened

The SEC postponed its decision on Solana ETF applications until October 16, creating uncertainty despite recently streamlining crypto ETF approval processes. SOL price declined 0.62% to $209.00 as traders weighed mixed regulatory signals against strong institutional backing totaling $267 million in recent investments.

The Details

Two contradictory regulatory developments emerged within 48 hours. While the SEC delayed Solana ETF decisions citing the need for “more thorough analysis,” the agency simultaneously reduced crypto ETF approval timelines from 270 days to just 75 days on September 24. This regulatory whiplash coincided with significant institutional moves, including Helius Medical’s $167 million Solana investment and DeFi Development’s $100 million stock buyback signaling ecosystem confidence.

The timing suggests regulatory uncertainty persists despite procedural improvements. Market participants are interpreting the delay as standard due diligence rather than outright rejection, particularly given the streamlined framework now in place.

Technical Response

SOL price tested support near $204.29 before recovering to current levels around $209. The token remains below its 20-day moving average of $224.50 but holds above the 50-day average at $210.23, indicating short-term consolidation within a longer-term uptrend. Daily volume of $718 million reflects elevated interest despite the modest decline.

The RSI reading of 45.9 suggests neutral momentum, while the bearish MACD histogram at -3.0874 indicates potential for further downside if support fails. Key resistance lies at $253.51, representing the recent high, while critical support zones emerge at $190.80 and $175.69.

What Traders Are Doing

Institutional accumulation continues despite regulatory uncertainty, with $267 million in fresh investments over the past week demonstrating long-term confidence. Large holders appear to be using the regulatory delay as an accumulation opportunity, viewing the streamlined approval process as a positive development for future ETF prospects.

Options flow suggests traders are positioning for volatility around the October 16 ETF decision date, with increased activity in both calls and puts at key strike prices. The mixed signals have created a bifurcated market with short-term caution and long-term optimism.

What’s Next

The immediate focus centers on the October 16 SEC decision, with SOL/USDT likely to remain range-bound between $190-$225 until clarity emerges. A positive ETF ruling could trigger a breakout above $253 resistance, while rejection might test the $175 support zone.

Technical indicators suggest consolidation continues until the regulatory overhang resolves. The 50-day moving average at $210 serves as immediate support, with any break below potentially accelerating toward $190.

The Takeaway

Wait for the October 16 ETF decision before making significant directional bets, as institutional backing provides downside protection while regulatory uncertainty caps upside potential.

