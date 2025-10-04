ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Shibarium, the Layer-2 network built around the Shiba Inu ecosystem, recently faced one of its most serious challenges. A malicious actor injected three fake checkpoints into Ethereum mainnet contracts that secure Shibarium’s bridge. This broke continuity between Heimdall’s local state and the on-chain ledger, forcing the system to halt. The attacker simultaneously tried to exploit […]Shibarium, the Layer-2 network built around the Shiba Inu ecosystem, recently faced one of its most serious challenges. A malicious actor injected three fake checkpoints into Ethereum mainnet contracts that secure Shibarium’s bridge. This broke continuity between Heimdall’s local state and the on-chain ledger, forcing the system to halt. The attacker simultaneously tried to exploit […]

Shibarium Survives Bridge Hack With 4.6M BONE Recovery and New Safeguards

Di: Tronweekly
2025/10/04 15:29
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02798+2.07%
4
4$0.06422+10.45%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.11907+6.34%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2526-11.27%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000503-4.73%
Shibarium
  • Shibarium faced a coordinated attack involving fake checkpoints and a 4.6M BONE stake.
  • Developers restored system integrity with asset recovery, validator key rotations, and new blacklisting controls.
  • Security partner Hexens.io independently reviewed every step to ensure long-term resilience.

Shibarium, the Layer-2 network built around the Shiba Inu ecosystem, recently faced one of its most serious challenges. A malicious actor injected three fake checkpoints into Ethereum mainnet contracts that secure Shibarium’s bridge. This broke continuity between Heimdall’s local state and the on-chain ledger, forcing the system to halt.

The attacker simultaneously tried to exploit the protocol with a 4.6 million BONE token delegation, briefly crossing thresholds designed to safeguard validator operations. The incident exposed critical vulnerabilities in checkpointing and staking, but also triggered a fast and coordinated defense from Shibarium developers, supported by security firm Hexens.io.

According to blockchain security researcher John Farrel, the attack showed how fragile bridge infrastructure can be, especially when checkpoint logic is targeted. He noted that quick intervention likely prevented deeper systemic damage.

Also Read: Shibarium Upgrade Live: What the Shib Alpha Bridge Means for BONE and TREAT

Blacklist System Blocks Malicious Wallet Activity

Developers worked around the clock for more than 10 days, splitting duties across infrastructure, validator operations, and contract reviews. Every sensitive change was tested on Devnet and Puppynet before deployment to Mainnet.

A new method in the StakeManager allowed the team to rescue the attacker’s 4.6 million BONE tokens and remove the malicious delegation. The system also introduced a blacklist feature, ensuring flagged addresses cannot stake, unstake, or claim rewards in the future. Withdrawal delays were extended from one to thirty checkpoints, giving validators a 24-hour window to detect abnormal behavior.

Validator signer keys were rotated across the network to remove any chance of exposure from the earlier state. More than 100 mission-critical contracts linked to Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and the Shiba Metaverse were also migrated to wallets with multi-party security procedures. Independent audits by Hexens confirmed the effectiveness of these measures.

Shibarium Team Works 10 Days Nonstop to Secure Network

To fix the checkpoint divergence, developers used a protocol maintenance tool to roll back the ledger pointer to the last secure state. Heimdall then resumed posting valid checkpoints, restoring bridge continuity. The procedure was validated in test environments before being carried out on Mainnet.

Looking ahead, the team plans to introduce proactive deny-list controls in the Plasma Bridge and phase in user withdrawals with tighter monitoring. A partnership with dRPC.org will provide new RPC nodes to strengthen access and reliability.

Industry observers believe the swift recovery shows Shibarium’s resilience, but caution that bridge protocols remain high-value targets in the broader crypto landscape.

Also Read: Shiba Inu Revamps Developer Hub to Power Shibarium and Alpha Layer Growth

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
COM
COM$0.006225-0.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.837-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,456.13
$104,456.13$104,456.13

+0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,582.48
$3,582.48$3,582.48

+1.90%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.27
$165.27$165.27

+1.68%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3369
$2.3369$2.3369

+0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17951
$0.17951$0.17951

+0.80%