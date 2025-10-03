ExchangeDEX+
Shibarium Restored After Major Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:42
The Shiba Inu development team has announced the restoration of Shibarium following one of its most severe challenges to date. The network was targeted through a sophisticated bridge exploit that disrupted operations and threatened user assets. After a nonstop ten-day recovery effort, developers reported that security had been reinforced and assets secured. The team has confirmed that preventive measures have now been implemented to protect the ecosystem from future attacks.

Recovery Efforts and Security Enhancements

According to lead developer Kaal Dhairya, the exploit was carried out through three fake checkpoints submitted to Shibarium’s Ethereum contracts. This manipulation halted Heimdall by breaking the link between its local and on-chain state. Additionally, the attacker staked 4.6 million BONE tokens in an attempt to influence validator thresholds, creating a critical risk that required immediate intervention.

In response, the Shiba Inu core team, alongside external partners, worked continuously for over ten days. Dhairya explained that developers worked late nights and weekends to restore security. Cybersecurity firm Hexens.io was brought in as an independent reviewer to test and validate every fix. Daily standups, emergency syncs, and continuous log reviews were conducted to ensure accuracy in all steps.

Responsibilities were separated across infrastructure, validator operations, test networks, and monitoring. This structure enabled parallel progress while maintaining strict oversight. Once the system was stabilized, several long-term measures were introduced. Over 100 contracts across Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and the Shiba Inu Metaverse were migrated to multi-signature wallets. Validator signing keys were rotated, and a blacklist feature was introduced to staking operations. Each measure was first tested on Devnet and Puppynet before deployment on Mainnet.

One of the most notable outcomes was the rescue of the 4.6 million BONE tokens tied to the attacker. Since the tokens were staked through a contract, the team executed a targeted recovery via the StakeManager. This correction restored ledger integrity and removed the malicious delegation. Withdrawal delays were also extended from one checkpoint to around 30 checkpoints, giving developers more time to detect suspicious activity.

Roadmap, Plasma Bridge, and Infrastructure Upgrades

The Shiba Inu team confirmed that checkpointing on Heimdall has been safely restored. Dhairya stated that repairs were implemented through a staged process beginning in Devnet, then Puppynet, and finally deployed to Mainnet. 

Although developers initially considered negotiating with the attacker, no response was received, and stolen assets were observed being moved. As a result, the team chose not to deploy a bounty contract, citing operational risks.

Looking ahead, developers outlined a cautious roadmap for restoring full bridge functionality. A blacklist mechanism will be added to the Plasma Bridge to prevent malicious addresses from initiating transactions. 

Once this system is fully in place, bridge operations will be gradually reintroduced. Additionally, plans are underway to ensure fair compensation for affected users through phased withdrawals, transaction limits, and coordination with partners. Timelines will only be disclosed when it is safe to do so.

Beyond recovery, the team is focusing on long-term resilience. Shibarium has partnered with dRPC.org to consolidate RPC services under a single endpoint, rpc.shibarium.shib.io, improving reliability and accessibility. Developers are also updating documentation for node setup and validator operations to encourage broader participation and strengthen security across the ecosystem.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11434/breaking-shibarium-restored-inside-the-major-bridge-exploit-that-shook-shiba-inu

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

