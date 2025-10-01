ExchangeDEX+
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest Investors Load Up on New Viral Token Amid Talks of 17844% Bull Rally By Q1 2026

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:55
The world of meme coins is shifting again. Shiba Inu holders are making big moves, and many are now turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). At the time of writing, SHIB has declined by 3.41% over the past 7 days, leaving some investors uneasy.  Meanwhile, Little Pepe is in stage 13 of its presale and is drawing whispers of a potential 17,844% bull run by Q1 2026. With early backers already sitting on 120% gains and current investors still eyeing a 36.36% upside, this new token is quickly becoming the talk of crypto circles.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) The Dog Token Losing Steam

At the time of writing, the price of SHIB is $0.00001227, down by more than 42% year-to-date. The meme community remains loyal, with its Shibarium blockchain and steady token burns.  Still, whales are looking beyond SHIB as the momentum stalls. Some are quietly diversifying into fresh projects with better upside potential, and that is where Little Pepe enters the conversation.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) The Frog Token With Big Ambition

Little Pepe has quickly become the coin everyone is talking about. At the time of writing, the presale has raised $26,219,383 out of a $28,775,000 target, with 16,088,354,853 tokens sold out of 17,250,000,000. Stage 13 is already 93.27% filled, with each token priced at $0.0022. The presale began at just $0.0010, meaning early investors have already locked in 120% gains. Those buying in now can still capture a projected 36.36% increase when the coin lists at $0.0030. Little Pepe’s rise is not just about hype. The project has been audited by Certik, listed on CoinMarketCap, and runs on an Ethereum Layer 2 chain designed for low fees and high speed. Its tokenomics include zero-tax transactions, staking rewards, and a launchpad meme intended to provide creators with a platform to build. This mix of culture and infrastructure offers a stronger foundation than most meme coins on the market today.

Why SHIB Whales Are Moving Into LILPEPE

The shift makes sense when considering the psychology of large investors. SHIB whales have already ridden their token through massive highs and painful lows. At the time of writing, SHIB is down 3.41% for the week, which is not catastrophic but far from inspiring. In contrast, Little Pepe is at a point of acceleration. It recently peaked at 100 on the ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend index between June and August 2025, outperforming Dogecoin, SHIB, and even PEPE in online buzz. That kind of attention is often the spark for viral growth. Another reason is community engagement. Little Pepe is running a $777k giveaway alongside a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH for top presale buyers between stage 12 and stage 17. These incentives help fuel both word of mouth and early adoption, giving the project grassroots energy that SHIB once thrived on.

A Fresh Outlook For Meme Investors

Crypto thrives on cycles of culture and community. SHIB brought an army of retail investors together, but its returns have slowed down. Little Pepe offers a new entry point with strong fundamentals, an active community, and a presale that is nearly sold out. Investors know these windows do not stay open for long. At the time of writing, SHIB trades at $0.00001227 while Little Pepe tokens are moving fast at $0.0022. The speculative talk of a 17,844% rally by Q1 2026 may or may not materialize, but what is certain is that LILPEPE offers current investors a clear 36.36% upside before launch. That alone is enough to make the move from SHIB into Little Pepe a calculated play for those seeking the next big winner in the meme coin space.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/shiba-inu-shib-biggest-investors-load-up-on-new-viral-token-amid-talks-of-17844-bull-rally-by-q1-2026/

