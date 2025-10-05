Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Pile Into Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as 16,736% Rally Forecast Tempts Buyers

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, two of the most iconic meme tokens, face heavy turbulence. Dogecoin just saw 40 million DOGE dumped by whales, dragging its price back toward $0.22. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu continues to bleed, slipping 8% in the past week and struggling to hold support at $0.0000115. As these legacy meme coins lose momentum, many holders rotate into a new contender: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With analysts forecasting potential gains of up to 16,736% by 2026, the project has quickly become one of the most talked-about presales of the year.

Why Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Losing Steam

Dogecoin’s dependence on market momentum has once again shown its downside. A coordinated sell-off of 40 million tokens sent the price tumbling, with support at $0.22 looking fragile. If the psychological $0.20 level is broken, analysts warn that DOGE could fall much further, potentially dragging retail traders into heavy losses.

Dogecoin Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Shiba Inu is facing its own troubles. Despite a minor bounce, SHIB remains down over 8% this week and has recently hit its lowest level since early August, around $0.000011. Trading volume has declined by nearly 37%, indicating waning interest from buyers. With RSI in oversold territory but no strong reversal, sentiment remains fragile. For many investors, these signals confirm that SHIB and DOGE may struggle to deliver the life-changing returns they once did. That’s why attention is shifting fast to the new kid on the block.

Little Pepe: The Meme Chain Revolution

Little Pepe is more than just another meme coin. It is the world’s first Layer 2 blockchain designed entirely for memes, built to solve the problems plaguing earlier projects. Its unique features include: ultra-low fees, near-instant settlement, and anti-bot technology that prevents sniper bots from exploiting launches. It also introduces a zero-tax model and a dedicated Pump Pad Launchpad for meme tokens. Little Pepe has built an ecosystem dubbed the next big crypto revolution, alongside DeFi and GameFi. The presale numbers are proof of demand. The project has raised over $26.34 million, selling more than 16.1 billion tokens within a few months of its launch. Stage 13 is live at $0.0022, more than double the Stage 1 price of $0.001. With two top exchange listings confirmed at launch, early buyers are positioning for significant gains before LILPEPE even hits the open market.

Could $LILPEPE Deliver a 16,736% Rally by 2026?

Analysts believe the ingredients for explosive growth are all in place. With a completed CertiK audit, a strict vesting schedule, and a roadmap built around scalability and fairness, Little Pepe has the credibility and infrastructure that many meme coins lack. The community is also being rewarded in unprecedented ways. Alongside the ongoing $777K Giveaway, the new Mega Giveaway offers more than 15 ETH prizes to participants from Stages 12 through 17. This combination of trust, incentives, and innovation is fueling one of the fastest-growing presales of the year. The appeal is obvious for Shiba Inu and Dogecoin holders who are frustrated by stagnation. While legacy meme coins battle selling pressure, Little Pepe is offering the kind of early entry opportunity that could turn modest investments into life-changing returns.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.