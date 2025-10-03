ExchangeDEX+
Traders are curating their portfolios for Q4, and it's meme coins out, utility altcoins in. And there's no altcoin with […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Meme Season Ends As Crypto Investors Favour Utility Altcoins Like Remittix appeared first on Coindoo.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Meme Season Ends As Crypto Investors Favour Utility Altcoins Like Remittix

Di: Coindoo
2025/10/03 19:50
Traders are curating their portfolios for Q4, and it’s meme coins out, utility altcoins in. And there’s no altcoin with as much hype and utility as the Remittix token.

The project is approaching the final phases before launch; watch out for RTX launch day!

Shiba Inu Price: Another October Charm Coming Up?

October has always been a great month for the Shiba Inu token, as it has hit an average gain of about 213% in the past four years.

Its ATH came in October 2021, where the SHIB token reached $0.000088. In the years that followed, the Shiba Inu price gathered respectable gains, and traders expect a similar outcome this time out.

The expectations are further fueled by the consolidation patterns on the SHIB charts lately. The token has risen from its August lows at $0.00001118 to $0.00001262 this week.

With a 6.56% spike in the past seven days, the Shiba Inu price just might have some push left. On the other hand, utility altcoins, especially Remittix, are dominating the market.

Remittix: Profits Now, Profits Everyday

RTX coins are some of the most in-demand tokens around, having gotten up 50x price surge predictions from crypto experts all year.

The Remittix project aims to enable direct withdrawals from crypto wallets into fiat bank accounts. And with utility like that, investors anticipate a lot of user traffic when the platform goes live.

In short, Remittix is expected to live up to its price predictions post-launch, but RTX buyers don’t have to wait that long to start earning from their token stash. The Remittix presale has launched its referral program, and the MO is simple–buy, refer, and earn 15% of what your referrals buy in USDT.

It’s that simple, and that’s why there’s such a hype on Remittix coins now.

Join The RTX Presale Today!

The Remittix presale offers you more than a chance for top gains later in the year. Buying your RTX tokens at $0.113 each and referring your friends sets you up for USDT earnings.

Start buying your own RTX today!

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Meme Season Ends As Crypto Investors Favour Utility Altcoins Like Remittix appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

