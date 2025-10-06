The burn rate of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) cryptocurrency has experienced a staggering increase of 2,033.51% within a span of 24 hours. This surge is a result of 5,700,223 SHIB tokens being burned during the same time frame.read moreThe burn rate of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) cryptocurrency has experienced a staggering increase of 2,033.51% within a span of 24 hours. This surge is a result of 5,700,223 SHIB tokens being burned during the same time frame.read more
Shiba Inu Burn Skyrockets 2,033%, 5.7 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets
The burn rate of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) cryptocurrency has experienced a staggering increase of 2,033.51% within a span of 24 hours. This surge is a result of 5,700,223 SHIB tokens being burned during the same time frame.
