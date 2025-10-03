The prices of most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats.SHIB chart by CoinStats
SHIB/USD
The rate of SHIB has increased by 3.26% since yesterday.Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is coming back to the local resistance of $0.00001270. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, one can expect a test of the $0.00001280 area shortly.
On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is rising after breaking the resistance of $0.00001229.
Until the rate is above that mark, growth is likely to continue to the $0.000013 range.Image by TradingView
From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced off the support of $0.00001145. However, if the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $0.000014 zone.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001259 at press time.
Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-october-2